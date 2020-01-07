BAFTAsSoWhite trends on Twitter following all-white acting nominations

No folks of color have been nominated within the performing classes of this yr’s BAFTA Movie Awards, leading to #BAFTAsSoWhite trending on Twitter.

Notable stars equivalent to Lupita Nyong’o (Us), Eddie Murphy (Dolemite is My Title), Awkwafina (The Farewell) and Cynthia Erivo (Harriet) are among the many names missed out of this yr’s nominations.

Twitter customers have deemed the dearth of variety significantly disappointing provided that each Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson obtained two nods every at this yr’s awards.

Not a single particular person of colour nominated regardless of loads of contenders. No Lopez. No Nyong’o. No Erivo. No Shuzhen. No Awkwafina. No Parasite actors. No Murphy. #BAFTASsowhite — Alejandro (@adounce) January 7, 2020

This ain’t about some pressured variety, however while you see the work that was carried out by folks like Lupita Nyong’o, Alfre Woodard, Cynthia Enrivo, Awkwafina, the solid of Parasite, and these are the nominations you find yourself with, one thing is clearly unsuitable. #EEBAFTAS #BaftasSoWhite — Zande (@KingZairois) January 7, 2020

No nominations for Queen & Slim

No nominations for Harriet

No nominations for Blue Story

No nominations for Us Appalling. #BAFTASSoWhite pic.twitter.com/zWIFcbgGA0 — lizzo mcguire (@JemalPolson) January 7, 2020

justice needs to be served for these excellent performances that have been snubbed. #BAFTAsSoWhite pic.twitter.com/8Y2Armmd9t — tony (@infinitestarboy) January 7, 2020

What a joke…I’m going to mattress#BAFTASSoWhite #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/3WUd2dwdzc — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) January 7, 2020

Marc Samuelson, chair of BAFTA’s movie committee, gave his ideas on the performing nominees to Selection.

“Infuriating lack of diversity in the acting noms. It’s just a frustration that the industry is not moving as fast as certainly the whole BAFTA team would like it to be,” he stated.

On Tuesday morning, he spoke to Sky Information in regards to the all-male nominees on this yr’s directing class, citing an absence of illustration as an industry-wide downside not restricted to the BAFTA Movie Awards themselves.

He stated: “BAFTA can’t make the decisions for the studios as to which stories get told and who gets hired. All BAFTA can do is keep on pushing, which BAFTA will continue to do.”

This isn’t the primary time that a problem like this has reared its head, with #OscarsSoWhite turning into such a outstanding marketing campaign in 2016 that it prompted the Academy Awards to reform its voting construction.

Within the years since, Hollywood’s preeminent awards present has featured a extra numerous set of nominees and winners.

The BAFTAs will happen on Sunday 2nd February 2020