January eight, 2020 | 5:06pm | Up to date January eight, 2020 | 5:07pm

A normal view of the US Embassy on the Inexperienced Zone in Baghdad, Iraq. Reuters

Two Katyusha rockets struck inside Baghdad’s heavily-fortified Inexperienced Zone Wednesday, together with one which fell about 300 toes away from the US embassy, police sources informed Reuters.

No fatalities have been reported. The realm the place the strike occurred homes authorities buildings and international missions.

“Two Katyusha rockets fall inside the Green Zone without causing casualties. Details to follow,” Iraq’s navy stated in a press release.

It’s unclear who fired the rockets, however they arrive lower than 24 hours after Iran retaliated towards the US in a missile strike on two Iraqi air bases housing American troops.

American and Iraqi officers have stated there have been no speedy experiences of casualties from Iran’s assault.

With Put up wires