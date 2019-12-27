‘Bahadur’ MiG-27 roars through the skies for the last time before decommission

Can Lockheed Martin F-21 meet Indian Air Drive’s long-term strategic targets?













Indian Air Drive (IAF) decommissions Mikoyan-Gurevich 27 (MiG-27), the fighter plane that performed a stellar position throughout the Kargil conflict with Pakistan 20 years in the past, on Friday when the final squadron of seven planes roared via the skies for the final time.

The fighter plane took to the skies one final time on the Jodhpur airbase the place the one IAF squadron that operates the MiG-27 relies.

The MiG-27, code-named ‘Bahadur’ in India, has had an impeccable observe file in its greater than three a long time of superb service to the nation.

“These aircraft have made an immense contribution to the nation, both during peace and war. The fleet earned its glory in the historic Kargil conflict when it delivered rockets & bombs with accuracy on enemy positions. The fleet also took an active part in Op-Parakram,” the Ministry of Defence stated.

The upgraded MiG-27, due to its survivability, has additionally participated in quite a few nationwide and worldwide workouts.

The formidable strike plane of Russian origin has the one strongest engine on the earth and variable geometry wing which permits the pilot to vary the wing sweep angle whereas flying as per the mission necessities to attain optimum flying traits.

MiG 27IANS

The Quantity 29 Squadron is the one unit within the IAF working the MiG-27 upgrades, the Defence Minister stated. The squadron was raised on March 10, 1958, at Air Drive Station Halwara with Ouragan (Toofani) plane. “Over the years, the Squadron has been equipped with numerous types of fighters such as MiG-21 Type 77, MiG-21 Type 96, MiG-27 ML and MiG-27 upgrade,” the ministry stated.

“The Squadron is now slated to be number plated on 31 March 2020 with 27 December 2019 being its last flying day thereby making the swing wing fleet a part of IAF’s glorious past,” MoD stated.

“Veteran air warriors along with serving air warriors are taking part in the ceremony. Air Marshal SK Ghotia VSM, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief South Western Air Command are presiding over the wind-down ceremony,” the defence ministry stated.

This swing-wing fighter bomber was inducted into the IAF fleet within the late 1980s. Being a devoted ground-attack plane, it was one of many foremost strike plane of the IAF.

“With its sophisticated avionics and weapon computers, it is capable of delivering a variety of loads in different modes of attack with immense precision,” the ministry stated.

The pilots proudly name themselves ‘Swing Wingers’ and have at all times vouched for the plane’s exact weapon supply and fast acceleration.

“This formidable ground-attack fighter aircraft has served the Nation for over three decades. Inducted in 1985, MiG-27 has been the mainstay of IAF”s ground attack capability. It has participated in all major #IAF operations and has played a stellar role in the 1999 Kargil War,” the IAF stated in a collection of tweets.