Bail denied for accused in deadly drunk driving crash

It wouldn’t be honest to society to grant bail to a person accused of driving drunk, killing two college students and significantly injuring a 3rd, a choose mentioned Monday.

On Sunday night, two 19-year-old Centennial Faculty worldwide college students died whereas strolling strolling dwelling with noodle dinners after being hit by an out-of-control automobile within the metropolis’s east finish on Sunday night.

Michael Johnson, 40, of Pickering was arrested on the scene and faces 9 prices together with impaired driving inflicting demise.

Decide Thomas Cleary mentioned such a conduct has “reached the level of people having firearms in their possession,” and extra consideration must be paid to those types of driving crimes.

“Detention is necessary to maintain (public) confidence in the system of justice,” Cleary mentioned.

Toronto Police say the collision occurred on Progress Ave. at Markham Rd. round 6:35 p.m Sunday when an eastbound Mazda travelling “at a high rate of speed” misplaced management, mounted the sidewalk and hit a guardrail earlier than placing three younger male pedestrians.

Two of the male victims have been taken to hospital however didn’t survive.

The third, reportedly the 20-year-old brother of one of many useless younger males, was additionally taken to hospital in severe however non-life-threatening situation.

Johnson confirmed no emotion at his bail listening to, even when graphic video of what occurred was proven in court docket, which is roofed by a publication ban.



Tire tracks on the sidewalk on Progress Ave. the place three younger males have been struck by an alleged drunk driver on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. Two of the pedestrians have been killed.

Ernest Doroszuk / Toronto Solar

Members of the court docket gallery — household and pals there supporting Johnson — gasped aloud on the proof.

Johnson didn’t cry till his mom took the stand, asking the court docket permit her to behave as surety for her son by posting $100,000 of the $900,000 Scarborough dwelling she owns along with her husband.

Mary Johnson, 64, mentioned she would retire from her job at Catholic Household Providers Toronto instantly to “care for her son,” and ensure he will get the counselling he wants.

“It’s going to be hard … he has to live with this for the rest of his life,” she mentioned, including she would transfer into her son’s dwelling along with his spouse and daughter to make sure bail situations are met.

Centennial Faculty mentioned the three victims have been worldwide college students who have been staying on the Progress Campus residence over the vacations.

“We are presently reaching out to their families and will not be releasing their names until family members have been notified,” the college mentioned, including the school is arranging for on-site grief counselling for different college students additionally residing at campus over the break.

“We ask that you keep the families and friends impacted by this tragedy in your thoughts. Let’s continue to move forward with compassion and support for each other.”

Police are asking anybody with info or dashcam footage to contact them 416-808-1900.

“This is a time for families, friends and festive fun. No one’s holiday should come to a tragic end because of an impaired driver,” mentioned MADD Canada CEO Andrew Murie.

“If your going to be consuming alcohol, cannabis or other drugs, please play it safe and leave the driving to someone sober.”