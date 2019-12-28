Bail Hearing Of 10 Accused Of Violent Protests In Seemapuri, Adjourned

The courtroom had on December 22 despatched 11 individuals to 14 days judicial custody (File Picture)

New Delhi:

A Delhi courtroom on Saturday adjourned until December 31 the listening to on the bail petition filed by ten accused who had been arrested after a protest in Seemapuri space in opposition to the Citizenship (Modification) Act and the Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC) turned violent final week.

Further Session decide Suchi Laker additionally sought medical reviews of the injured policemen from Delhi Police’s Investigation Officer (IO).

Through the course of listening to in the present day, senior advocate Nitya Ramakrishna stated that there isn’t any proof to determine that his shoppers had the intention to kill anybody and therefore can’t be charged with Sector 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The courtroom had on December 22 despatched 11 individuals to 14 days judicial custody in reference to the protests.

One accused later claimed to be a juvenile following which the courtroom directed the town police to hold out a bone ossification check on him. The check, which determines age, needs to be submitted by December 30.