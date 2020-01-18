Bajrang Reaches Final; Jitender, Deepak Crash Out Of Rome Wrestling

India’s star wrestler Bajrang Punia assured himself of no less than a silver medal by coming into the ultimate of the 65kg freestyle class on the Rating Collection occasion on Saturday. Bajrang needed to sweat it out within the first spherical towards Zain Allen Retherford of USA earlier than prevailing 5-Four. Within the quarterfinal, the Indian sailed previous one other American Joseph Christopher Mc Kenna Four-2, earlier than getting the higher of Vasyl Shuptar of Ukraine 6-Four within the semi-finals.

Bajrang will tackle one other American wrestler Jordan Michael Oliver within the remaining later Saturday night time.

Nonetheless, it was curtains for Jitender within the 74kg and world championship silver medallist Deepak Punia within the 86kg class.

Jitender received his first bout towards Denys Pavlov of Ukraine 10-1 earlier than happening within the quarterfinals towards Turkey’s Soner Demirtas Four-Zero.

Jitender acquired a change to battle within the repechage after Demirtas entered the ultimate, however the Indian wasted the chance, dropping 2-9 to Daniyar Kaisanov of Kazakhstan.

Within the 86kg class, Deepak crashed out within the opening spherical, dropping 1-11 to Ethan Adrian Ramos of Puerto Rico.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya, who’s competing in 61kg insteda of his authentic 57kg class, received each his rounds.

He beat Moldova’s Alexaandru Chirtoaca and Kazakhstan’s Nurislam Sanayev.