News sports

Bajrang Takes Home Gold In Rome Wrestling, Deepak And Jitender Crash Out

January 18, 2020
2 Min Read
Bajrang Punia Takes Home Gold In Rome Wrestling, Deepak And Jitender Crash Out

Bajrang Punia received gold in Rating Collection occasion in Rome. © Twitter

Bajrang Punia bagged gold medal as he defeated American wrestler Jordan Michael Oliver within the remaining of Rating Collection occasion in Rome on Saturday. Bajrang Punia, competing within the 65kg class, beat Oliver Four-Three in an in depth contest. With the win, Bajrang Punia received his fourth gold on the Rating Collection occasion. Earlier, Bajrang needed to struggle laborious in his first spherical bout as he edged previous Zain Allen Retherford of USA 5-Four.

Within the quarter-final, Bajrang bought the higher of Joseph Christopher Mc Kenna Four-2.

The semi-final bout noticed Bajrang Punia beat Ukrainian wrestler Vasyl Shuptar 6-Four in a hard-fought battle.

India had a poor begin to the day as world championships silver medallist Deepak Punia (86kg) crashed out within the first spherical as he went down 1-11 to Ethan Adrian Ramos of Puerto Rico.

Jitender (74kg) defeated Denys Pavlov of Ukraine 10-1 within the first bout earlier than happening within the quarterfinals towards Turkey’s Soner Demirtas Four-Zero.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya, who’s competing in 61kg as an alternative of his unique 57kg class, received each his rounds.

He beat Moldova’s Alexaandru Chirtoaca and Kazakhstan’s Nurislam Sanayev.

(With PTI inputs)


Subjects talked about on this article

Bajrang Punia

Wrestling

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment