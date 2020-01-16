Bake Off fans speculate over Sandi Toksvig’s Bake Off replacement

Channel four has begun the seek for Sandi Toksvig’s alternative after she stated she is leaving The Nice British Bake Off after three years as a presenter.

Nadiya Hussain, Jo Model and Richard Ayoade are among the many favourites after Toksvig stated she desires to depart the present to deal with different work tasks.

Channel four has stated candidates ‘should have expertise of mopping up spills and the occasional tear, making tea and holding the newbie bakers to time’.

Different potential hosts embrace Joe Lycett, Jenny Ryan, Liam Charles, Davina McCall, Noel Edmonds, Rylan Clarke-Neal and Rachel Riley.

Additionally put ahead for the place are Clare Balding, French and Saunders, Miriam Margolyes and even host Noel Fielding’s Mighty Boosh co-star Julian Barratt.

Listed here are a few of the celebrities who may very well be in line for a task on the present:

– Nadiya Hussain

After profitable the present in 2015, Hussain has gone on to carve out a profitable broadcasting and food-writing profession.

She landed her personal TV collection, together with The Chronicles Of Nadiya and Nadiya’s British Meals Journey, and has change into a family title.

Hussain was additionally awarded an MBE within the New Yr Honours for companies to broadcasting and to the culinary arts.

– Jo Model

Model, who has fronted the baking present’s spin-off Additional Slice, may very well be in line for a task on the primary programme.

When Bake Off moved from the BBC to Channel four, Model was the odds-on favorite to entrance the collection, based on William Hill.

Again in 2013, Model additionally appeared on the Comedian Aid model of the present.

– Richard Ayoade

Comic and filmmaker Ayoade has a historical past of internet hosting Channel four programmes – having offered Crystal Maze, Journey Man and Gadget Man.

He has additionally racked up a lot of TV appearances alongside present Bake Off host Noel Fielding on the Large Fats Quiz Of The Yr and Gadget Man.

– Joe Lycett

A former contestant on the Nice Superstar Bake Off, comic Lycett may additionally be thought of for the position.

He additionally has expertise of working with Channel four after being named as Ayoade’s alternative on Journey Man after showing as a visitor on the present.

– Jenny Ryan

The Chase star has thrown her hat into the ring to succeed Toksvig on Bake Off.

Following the announcement emptiness has appeared on the present, she tweeted: ‘I like truffles. I like biscuits. I like bread. I like tents. Simply placing that on the market.’

– Liam Charles

Former Bake Off contestant Charles, who has additionally been a choose on the programme’s junior spin-off, may very well be thought of as a alternative for Toksvig.

Whereas he didn’t win the competitors, Charles proved a success with followers of the present and was subsequently handed his personal six-part collection titled Liam Bakes.

– Davina McCall

Large Brother presenter Davina McCall, at the moment working as a choose on The Masked Singer, may be thought of for the position.

She has hosted varied TV reveals from The Million Pound Drop to The Bounce and 5 Minutes to a Fortune to Lengthy Misplaced Household.

When linked with the position in 2016, she claimed she could not take it on, saying: ‘No! I am sugar free! I can not do it, are you able to think about me when somebody says ‘do this cake’, oh it is bought sugar in it. Do one thing sugar free!’

– Rachel Riley

Mathematician Rachel Riley is among the many favourites for the position, having labored on Channel four’s Countdown for greater than a decade.

The Strictly Come Dancing contestant has additionally co-presented eight Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and The Gadget Present.

She went on maternity depart from tv forward of the beginning of her daughter Maven final month.

– Noel Edmonds

Deal Or No Deal presenter Noel Edmonds, who rose to fame with Mr Blobby on BBC selection present Noel’s Home Celebration, may additionally be thought of for the position.

He has hosted a variety of programmes over a profession which started with him internet hosting High of the Pops in 1970 after working as a DJ for BBC Radio 1.

– Rylan Clarke-Neal

Rylan Clark-Neal, who discovered fame on The X Issue and later gained Superstar Large Brother, will current the rebooted Prepared Regular Cook dinner on the BBC this yr.

He has additionally hosted Large Brother’s Bit on the Aspect, This Morning and The Xtra Issue – and the revived model of Grocery store Sweep.

Clark-Neal took half in a Bake Off present in help of Stand Up To Most cancers in March 2019 when he offered the judges with a cake that resembled canine excrement.

– Clare Balding

Sports activities presenter Clare Balding has beforehand quashed rumours over her being thought of for the Bake Off position, however might now be thought of once more.

The 48-year-old has labored for Channel four as a horse racing and Paralympics presenter, and in addition offered on BBC Sport and BT Sport.

In September 2016, she stated, saying: ‘It is completely hysterical and naturally I am flattered, however it’s humorous. I would not be excited about presenting it. I like watching it – why would I wish to be presenting it? I can not prepare dinner.’

– French and Saunders

The French & Saunders sketch comedy double act of Daybreak French and Jennifer Saunders have additionally been put ahead for the position.

French can be identified for starring in BBC comedy The Vicar of Dibley, whereas Saunders was within the sitcom Completely Fabulous.

Saunders took half in a Comedian Aid particular of Bake Off in 2015 wherein she gained Star Baker with a tiered chocolate cake.

In March 2017 it was claimed that the double act turned down a £2.5million provide to host Bake Off.

– Miriam Margolyes

Actress Miriam Margolyes, who performed Professor Sprout within the Harry Potter movies, has additionally been put ahead for the Bake Off position.

Among the many different motion pictures she is understood for is Romeo Juliet in 1996, whereas she was additionally a voice artist within the 2001 movie Cats and Canine.

– Julian Barratt

Some social media customers have prompt Julian Barratt must be concerned in Bake Off, after working with Noel Fielding in surreal comedy present The Mighty Boosh.

Barratt has additionally been concerned in varied TV collection over the previous couple of years together with Flowers, Killing Eve and Sally4Ever.

