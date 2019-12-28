Bake Off star Paul Hollywood confirms he IS dating his local pub landlady Melissa Spalding

Bake Off star Paul Hollywood confirms he IS relationship his native pub landlady Melissa Spalding after repeatedly denying they have been collectively
- Paul Hollywood reveals he’s relationship Melissa Spalding after his repeated denials
- The couple spent Christmas Day on the Chequers Inn in Smarden, Kent
- Their friendship was revealed in August after cut up from Summer season Monteys-Fullam
Bake Off star Paul Hollywood has confirmed he’s relationship the landlady of his native pub.
The TV choose has repeatedly denied that he was having fun with a romance with Melissa Spalding, 36, under, since their friendship was revealed in August after his cut up from former barmaid Summer season Monteys-Fullam, 24.
Nonetheless, after the couple spent Christmas Day on the Chequers Inn in Smarden, Kent, a spokesman for Hollywood, 53, stated: ‘They are very happily together.’
It’s now understood that they’re on a mini-break.
A supply near the couple stated: ‘Melissa was pulling pints and cleaning tables on Christmas Day so they didn’t get to spend a lot time collectively, however they’re away now.’
Final month, the pair have been noticed holding arms by the pool on the five-star Annabelle resort in Paphos, Cyprus, the place he additionally met and married his estranged spouse Alex.
Onlookers noticed them wanting ‘very happy together’.
