Bake Off star Paul Hollywood confirms he IS dating his local pub landlady Melissa Spalding

Revealed: 17:55 EST, 28 December 2019 | Up to date: 17:55 EST, 28 December 2019

Bake Off star Paul Hollywood has confirmed he’s relationship the landlady of his native pub.

The TV choose has repeatedly denied that he was having fun with a romance with Melissa Spalding, 36, under, since their friendship was revealed in August after his cut up from former barmaid Summer season Monteys-Fullam, 24.

Nonetheless, after the couple spent Christmas Day on the Chequers Inn in Smarden, Kent, a spokesman for Hollywood, 53, stated: ‘They are very happily together.’

It’s now understood that they’re on a mini-break.

A supply near the couple stated: ‘Melissa was pulling pints and cleaning tables on Christmas Day so they didn’t get to spend a lot time collectively, however they’re away now.’

Final month, the pair have been noticed holding arms by the pool on the five-star Annabelle resort in Paphos, Cyprus, the place he additionally met and married his estranged spouse Alex.

Onlookers noticed them wanting ‘very happy together’.