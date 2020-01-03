Bake-Off star Prue Leith urges Britons to eat BUGS instead of beef in a bid to help save the planet 

By Susie Coen For The Day by day Mail

She based an award-winning cookery college which presents programs on getting ready the proper steak.

However Prue Leith has recommended Britons ought to swap beef for bugs in the event that they need to save the planet.

The Nice British Bake Off star, 79, insisted bugs are a tasty and nutritious different supply of protein.

And she or he mentioned they’re additionally less expensive to farm as a result of critters like ‘mealworms breed like rabbits’.

South Africa-born Miss Leith wrote in The Day by day Telegraph: ‘I think we’ll discover our squeamishness is misplaced. In my Johannesburg childhood backyard, our Xhosa maid used to catch and eat termites as they flew out of the jacaranda tree.

‘I’ve additionally eaten mopane worms and, extra efficiently, deep-fried crickets. However something crisp and deep-fried is sweet, is it not? The reality is we’re not going to have the ability to afford our cultural prejudices. To feed the world we want options.’

The menu contains candy potato, spinach and cricket pakoras, mealworm hummus, and a ‘gourmet bug burger’ made with mealworms, crickets and grasshoppers.

Different dishes embody chilli grasshopper sauce and black ants.