Baked trout and fennel with celeriac mash 

By Dr Clare Bailey for You Journal

Printed: 19:02 EST, 18 January 2020 | Up to date: 19:02 EST, 18 January 2020

A fabulously straightforward and flavourful baked fish mixed with fennel to supply that additional gut-friendly soluble fibre for these good microbes to thrive on. The nuts add a little bit of crunch and should assist cut back ldl cholesterol. Celeriac makes an awesome mash, filled with vitamins and further fibre. Serve with loads of freshly cooked inexperienced greens drizzled with olive oil.

Serves 2

2 tbsp additional virgin olive oil

½ small fennel, trimmed and finely sliced

½ tsp floor turmeric

sea salt and black pepper

2 rainbow trout or recent mackerel (every round 270g), cleaned

1 small lemon, thinly sliced

25g flaked almonds

For the celeriac mash

300g celeriac, scrubbed and reduce into roughly 2cm chunks

50g full-fat crème fraîche

Preheat the oven to 200C/180C fan/fuel 6. Line a baking tray with nonstick baking paper. Put 1 tbsp of the oil in a medium bowl and add the fennel, turmeric, a very good pinch of sea salt and plenty of floor black pepper. Toss collectively properly.

Place the fish on the baking paper and put the lemon and fennel contained in the physique cavities. Season with extra pepper. Bake for 15 minutes. Scatter with the almonds and prepare dinner for five minutes extra, or till the nuts are frivolously toasted and the fish is cooked.

Whereas the fish is cooking, put the celeriac in a medium saucepan and canopy with chilly water. Carry to the boil and prepare dinner for 10-12 minutes, or till comfortable. Drain in a colander, then return to the pan. Add the crème fraîche, a little bit salt and plenty of pepper. Blitz with a stick blender till clean.