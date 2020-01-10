Bald eagle lays her first egg of 2020 in San Bernardino National Forest

Simply after Wednesday’s sundown, Massive Bear Nationwide Forest’s resident bald eagle laid her first egg of the brand new 12 months.

It took roughly 5 minutes for the bald eagle named Jackie to put the egg. A video digicam put in by Associates of Massive Bear Valley captured footage from the nest displaying the chicken rolling the egg round earlier than settling again into the nest as a cold wind blew by the bushes.

Her mate, Shadow, additionally was current.

“Based on nest-cam observations of their behavior over the past two nesting seasons, we expect to see Jackie doing the bulk of the incubation,” San Bernardino Nationwide Forest tweeted. “She’s never let Shadow incubate overnight or during big storms.”

The incubation interval for the egg to hatch is roughly 35 days after the second egg is laid, which is predicted to happen in someday’s time. At that price, the chick might have a Valentine’s Day-adjacent birthday.

These enthusiastic about protecting tabs on the method can watch the live-camera footage on YouTube.