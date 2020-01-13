Bald eagle mama lays second egg in San Bernardino nest

“And then there were two.”

The San Bernardino Nationwide Forest introduced the arrival of its second bald eagle egg of the brand new 12 months simply earlier than Saturday’s sundown.

Video captured proud mother Jackie perched above her eggs, taking a second to gaze on the close by lake after tending to her nest. Her mate, Shadow, was seemingly close by. He’ll deliver Jackie meals through the incubation interval and sub in for her, sitting on the eggs, now and again.

“Based on nest-cam observations of their behavior over the past two nesting seasons, we expect to see Jackie doing the bulk of the incubation,” San Bernardino Nationwide Forest tweeted final week. “She’s never let Shadow incubate overnight or during big storms.”

The second egg was laid three days after the primary, as was anticipated. The incubation interval is roughly 35 days. The chicks are anticipated to hatch near Valentine’s Day.

The realm on the northwest aspect of the lake the place the nest is perched is closed to the general public.

“Nesting bald eagles that feel threatened by human activity may abandon the eggs,” the park warned.

However these involved in retaining watch can get an up-close view of the birds by way of live-streaming digicam video on YouTube from Associates of Huge Bear Valley. The digicam is perched 120 ft excessive in a pine tree in the neighborhood of Fawnskin.

Final 12 months, Jackie additionally laid two eggs, which hatched inside days of one another in April. One of many chicks, nevertheless, died after enduring snow and chilly temperatures in a late-season storm.