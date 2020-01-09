“Ball Was In Someone Else’s Court”: Hardik Pandya On TV Show Controversy

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has opened up concerning the notorious controversy that noticed him and KL Rahul face sanctions over their sexist feedback on a chat present. “We as cricketers did not know what was going to happen. The ball was not in my court, it was in someone else’s court where they had to take the shot and that’s a very vulnerable place you don’t want to be,” Pandya advised India Immediately. Pandya and Rahul needed to face numerous wrath over their sexist feedback on “Koffee with Karan” final 12 months. Regardless of an apology to followers and their very own teammates, they had been suspended by the BCCI and ousted from a three-match ODI collection towards Australia.

Apart from, the duo was later fined Rs 20 lakh every by the BCCI. Ombudsman D.Ok. Jain directed the gamers to pay Rs 1 lakh every to the widows of 10 constables in paramilitary forces who had misplaced their lives on responsibility. Pandya and Rahul had been additionally requested to deposit Rs 10 lakh every within the fund created for the promotion of cricket for blind within the nation.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who’s the host of the chat present, had additionally mentioned that he felt “very responsible” concerning the repercussions that the cricketers needed to face.

“I have to say that I feel very responsible because it was my show and my platform. I invited them as guests, and so the ramifications and the repercussions of the show are my responsibility. I have had so many sleepless nights wondering how can I undo this damage, who is going to listen to me…,” Karan had mentioned.

Pandya just lately bought engaged to actress Natasa Stankovic. He’s recovering from a again harm and has missed out on the T20I and ODI collection towards Bangladesh and the West Indies.

The all-rounder, whose final worldwide task was in a T20I match towards South Africa in September 2019, has been named within the India A squad for the tour of New Zealand, paving the way in which for a comeback into the Indian crew.