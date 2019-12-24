Balloon Drop Sparks Stampede At Australian Shopping Centre, 5 Injured

Video confirmed an individual dressed as Santa Claus was despatched sprawling, as the group surged. (Representational)

Sydney, Australia:

5 individuals have been hospitalised after Christmas customers have been crushed in a midnight balloon drop of present vouchers at a Sydney suburban procuring centre.

Video footage confirmed individuals on the Westfield Parramatta procuring centre jostling for the gold, silver and white balloons containing the present playing cards. As the group surged, customers have been despatched sprawling, together with one individual dressed as Santa Claus.

Jonathan Nott, who took the footage, mentioned he was fearful somebody would get damage as the group gathered.

“It did not look like a very safe area for a large crowd to scramble for balloons.”

Paramedics known as to the scene handled 12 individuals. 4 males and one girl have been taken to hospital.

“Three of the transported patients had more serious issues including traumatic chest injuries, neck and back pain as well as nausea and dizziness,” NSW Ambulance Inspector Phil Templeman mentioned in a press release.

Scentre Group, which owns the Westfield chain in Australia, mentioned that it was investigating the incident.

“The safety of our customers, retail partners and people is our priority,” a spokeswoman mentioned.

“Our team acted swiftly to support our customers, contact emergency services and make the area safe. Our team are continuing to speak with affected customers directly.”

