Bancroft creator reveals why she killed off THAT major character in the series 2 premiere

Simply 5 minutes into the brand new collection of Bancroft, and we’ve already seen Sarah Parish’s psychopathic police boss kill once more. Even extra dramatically, her sufferer is collection one’s heroine: DS Katherine Stevens.

Elizabeth Bancroft (Parish) shot Katherine (Faye Marsay) within the head in the course of the dramatic collection finale two years in the past, cleverly framing useless gang chief Atif Kamara for the crime. However Katherine unexpectedly survived – and the final time we noticed her, she was mendacity in hospital in a medically-induced coma together with her life hanging by a thread.

Nonetheless, that thread has now been minimize. A flashback within the collection two premiere reveals how Bancroft gave Katherine a deadly overdose within the hospital, guaranteeing that her younger colleague would by no means get up and expose her as Laura Fraser’s assassin.

“I just felt she’d served her purpose. She’d lost,” Bancroft creator and author Kate Brooke tells HEARALPUBLICIST. As a substitute, it was time to herald a brand new homicide and a brand new antagonist…

However given the outrage when Elizabeth Bancroft obtained away with all of it in collection one, Brooke is prepared for some followers to be very upset she killed off Katherine.

“I would imagine that people would be surprised and furious,” she says. Even so, the ambition is to hook them in once more: “Hopefully they’ve all they’ve been brought into the new murder, and are sort of affected by her relationship with Joe, and they’re prepared to follow her, even if Katherine isn’t still there.”

Sarah Parish provides: “I think they’ll be very upset. At the end of the last series, I got a lot of – not hate tweets, but a lot of: ‘God, I can’t believe you got away with it! It’s terrible! Poor Katherine!’ So I think what they will expect is for that to resurface in this series, and of course, you know… [she’s] just snuffed out immediately.”

However the occasions of collection one have additionally induced a rift between Elizabeth Bancroft and her son Joe (Adam Lengthy), who minimize all contact within the aftermath. Now a contemporary homicide case has introduced him again into city with fiancé Annabel – however he’s decided to not reconnect along with his mum.

“She’s still haunted by it, and her son is haunted by it,” Parish says. “Due to that, due to what she’s carried out, she will get her job. She’s the chief of police.

“But she’s lost her son, who is the love of her life, so she’s made a huge sacrifice. When we meet her this time, she’s a very lonely person. And a sad person, really.”

Not that that is the top of Katherine’s story, as a result of Superintendent Cliff Walker (Adrian Edmondson) continues to be decided to convey Bancroft to justice for killing each Laura Fraser and Katherine Stevens. As Parish places it: “Cliff knows, and I know that Cliff knows, and he knows that I know.”

Brooke explains: “She thinks she’s disposed of Katherine, nevertheless it’s by no means so simple as that, as a result of it’s all linked to Joe figuring out – or pondering that he is aware of – what his mom is.

“And actually, of course, there’s also Cliff Walker, who is not going to forgive and forget. Bancroft is one of those people who’s moved on from Katherine, and thinks that she’s got that sorted. But it’s not.”

As for Cliff himself, “He feels a massive sense of guilt and motivation to bring her down because of Katherine. So we wanted Katherine to keep going through him, really.”

Bancroft continues on 2nd and third January 2020 on ITV