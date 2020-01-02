Bancroft series 1 recap: Here’s everything that happened back in 2017

Two years have handed since Bancroft first hit our screens, with Sarah Parish starring as a ruthless and psychopathic police boss with a giant secret.

The drama centred round our anti-heroine, Detective Superintendent Elizabeth Bancroft (Parish), and her younger colleague DS Katherine Stevens (Faye Marsay). Katherine had been given a chilly case to unravel, and he or she was decided to seek out out who actually killed Laura Fraser (Lily Sacofsky) again in 1990.

However, as we quickly came upon, Bancroft herself was linked to this case. Particularly, she was Laura’s killer.

All through a lot of the sequence, we had been led to imagine that Bancroft had been in love with Laura’s husband Tim (Linus Roache) who was her greatest good friend from college. However the sequence finale dealt viewers a significant twist after it was revealed that Bancroft had been in love with Laura as a substitute. The pair had a love affair earlier than Laura introduced she was pregnant with Tim’s child and dumped Bancroft, with some significantly merciless phrases; Bancroft stabbed her in a frenzy, leaving her lifeless on the kitchen ground.

In an effort to guard herself from publicity all these years later, Bancroft set about befriending Katherine and involving herself within the investigation; she even set Katherine up together with her personal son Joe Bancroft (Adam Lengthy), resulting in an advanced on/off relationship between the 2 as Katherine nonetheless had emotions for her colleague and ex-lover DS Andy Bevan (Charles Babalola).

Our anti-heroine was a grasp of manipulation and at all times appeared to be one step forward, tampering with proof and making an attempt to border Laura’s husband Tim. When her retired ex-boss Charlie Haverstock (Kenneth Cranham) stated he’d determined to assist Katherine re-investigate the case, Bancroft killed him too.

Katherine ultimately developed suspicions about Bancroft. She teamed up with forensic scientist Dr Anya Karim (Amara Karan) and collectively they labored out that Bancroft was the killer. However how would they show it?

Adam Lengthy in Bancroft (ITV)

Katherine received again along with Joe and slept with him once more simply to acquire his DNA, hoping the familial hyperlink would match with proof from the crime scene and incriminate his mum; by the sequence finale, she was elevating the alarm to Superintendent Cliff Walker (Adrian Edmondson).

In the meantime, Bancroft was tasked with bringing down Atif Kamara, a ruthless crime boss ruling the Highwater Property. Ending his reign would massively enhance her likelihood of promotion. To this finish, Bancroft captured Daanish Kamara (Ryan McKen) and persuaded him to tell in opposition to his older brother Atif, whereas Daanish’s spouse Zaheera (Anjli Mohindra) and younger son went into witness safety.

At this level, forensic scientist Anya Karim confided she was an previous good friend of Zaheera from their childhood collectively on the Highwater Property, and that she’d been to see her at her secret flat. So Bancroft – looking for a strategy to get Anya out of the image – firebombed the flat and framed poor Anya for leaking the tackle. Anya was instantly fired and discredited.

Then, within the finale, Bancroft discovered a intelligent strategy to do away with Katherine. Throughout an armed raid on Atif’s gang, she engineered a scenario the place Katherine would locate Atif by herself; Atif shot Katherine within the chest. Atif was then killed, and Bancroft stepped out of the shadows – to not save Katherine, however to shoot her within the head.

Bancroft then pinned the crime on Atif by inserting the gun within the hand of his lifeless physique.

However there was a possible flaw in Bancroft’s plan! As a result of, regardless of a bullet to the pinnacle and chest, Katherine remained (nearly) alive and in a medically-induced coma. And that’s the place we left her on the finish of sequence one. Did she survive??

In the meantime, Katherine’s previous mentor Cliff – lastly believing that Bancroft had killed Laura Fraser – tried to convey her to justice, however was hampered by inner politics. And when he introduced up the DNA proof from Joe, Bancroft pulled a trump card; she claimed that her son Joe’s actual father was really Tim Fraser, and due to this fact the DNA linked Tim to the scene relatively than pointing simply to her.

Bancroft appeared to have succeeded. She was given a promotion and loads of reward for her heroics in bringing down Atif, she struck a cope with new gang chief Daanish to manage crime within the space, and Cliff’s profession was in free-fall.

Nonetheless, her beloved son Joe Bancroft now knew the reality: that his mum was a assassin who had in all probability killed each Laura Fraser and Katherine Stevens. He left house and lower all ties, an totally devastating occasion for Elizabeth Bancroft.

Bancroft sequence 2 begins on 1st January at 9pm on ITV. Collection 1 is obtainable on BritBox now