Bancroft series two finale recap – ending explained and what might happen next?

Bancroft sequence two has come to a gripping finish, leaving followers asking “Will there be a third series of the show?” – however for now, let’s take a step again and take a look at what simply occurred in that thrilling finale…

What occurred within the Bancroft sequence 2 finale?

When sequence one got here to an finish, many followers had been livid that Elizabeth Bancroft had gotten away with homicide. As a substitute of being held to account for killing Laura Fraser (and for capturing DS Katherine Stevens, and for conspiring with an area felony), she was in a position to cowl all of it up – and he or she even earned herself a promotion!

Sarah Parish instructed us: “There were a lot of very angry people on Twitter after the first series. With most police things, the baddie gets caught – but she just got away with it. She just got away with it! And she keeps getting away with it.”

However within the closing moments of sequence two, Bancroft’s luck lastly ran out.

The police boss had been revelling in her victory over psychopathic double-murderer Annabel Connors (Charlotte Hope), having simply introduced her to justice and exonerated her personal son Joe Bancroft (Adam Lengthy) for the killings. She’d additionally escaped Annabel’s scary homicide basement and survived a critical stab wound, so it was time for a champagne toast along with her group. Bancroft had pulled it off once more!

Nevertheless, simply when it regarded like she would get away scot-free, there was a twist: armed with proof from Cliff Walker (Adrian Edmondson), Bancroft’s boss Chief Constable Frances Holland (Jacqueline Boatswain) arrested her for conspiracy to homicide DS Andy Bevan (Charles Babalola).

“You can kill someone, but there are just ripples, and there are repercussions,” creator and author Kate Brooke instructed us forward of sequence two. “And really, after all, there’s additionally Cliff Walker, who is just not going to forgive and neglect. Bancroft is a type of individuals who’s moved on from Katherine, and thinks that she’s received that sorted. Nevertheless it’s not.

“The thing that brings her down, and she does get brought down, isn’t Katherine, but it’s Walker’s motivations to ‘get her’ because of what happened to Katherine. So he finds other ways – you know, he’s on her tail, and he’s not giving up.”

Walker spent the entire sequence obsessive about Bancroft, decided to deliver her down and win justice for each Laura Fraser and Katherine Stevens.

And whereas he couldn’t pin both of these murders on her in the long run, he might show she had been working hand-in-hand with gang boss Daanish Kamara (Ryan McKen). His digging and evidence-gathering additionally uncovered how Bancroft had really ordered Andy’s homicide, after he tried to blackmail her and received a bit too huge for his boots.

What is going to occur subsequent?

Collection two ends with Elizabeth Bancroft in a jail cell. However there’s no assure that she’ll keep behind bars…

We will solely speculate, however will Bancroft discover a approach to manipulate the upcoming trial? Have her police buddies tamper with proof? Placed on some theatrics and persuade the jury she’s harmless?

We wouldn’t put something previous her.