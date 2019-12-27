Bandai Namco Considered Xenosaga Remasters, Failed ‘Profitable Market Analysis’ Derailed These Plans

Xenosaga followers have spent years patiently awaiting remastered releases for the beloved sci-fi JRPG sequence. Almost a decade in the past, Sony instructed followers to attraction to writer Bandai Namco for the coveted rereleases. Reportedly, the corporate has no less than thought-about as a lot lately. Nevertheless, Xenosaga HD remasters by no means made it past the consideration section, since a failed “profitable market analysis” means Bandai Namco has tossed such plans apart.

Famed Tekken producer Katsuhiro Harada delivered the unlucky information to inquiring followers in a latest Twitter put up. When requested if he knew whether or not Xenosaga would ever obtain an HD assortment, Harada defined the next:

This truly progressed to the remaster’s plan, however failed in a worthwhile market evaluation.

Sorry guys, This plan will likely be troublesome to resurface… https://t.co/0CRJJDPl5Z — Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) December 26, 2019

Sadly, Harada didn’t element any specifics close to the worthwhile market evaluation. One fast take a look at the Tekken producer’s replies point out fairly a number of individuals are fascinated by seeing the sequence return in some capability. In fact, discuss and tweets solely imply a lot—whether or not individuals would put their cash the place their mouth is creates an entire totally different dialog—however perhaps curiosity will now see a pointy enhance since followers are conscious that it’s one thing the writer has beforehand thought-about. Whether or not or not Bandai Namco will in the end take observe stays unknown at current, nonetheless.

Xenosaga is a beloved JRPG that first launched as Xenosaga Episode 1 in early 20o2. Inside a four-year timespan, two extra mainline entries and a pair spinoffs additionally hit retailer cabinets. Sadly, the sequence has been on ice for greater than 10 years, and it doesn’t appear to be that standing will likely be altering anytime quickly.

[Source: Katsuhiro Harada on Twitter via Wccftech]