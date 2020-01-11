Bandai Namco RPG Tales of Arise Rated in Korea, Indicating a Release Date Announcement Soon

When you assume Bandai Namco Leisure’s Tales of Come up is unlikely to see the sunshine of day anytime quickly then right here’s some glimmer of hope: Korea’s Sport Ranking & Administration Committee has simply rated the sport 12 for the HEARALPUBLICIST four, Xbox One, and PC, indicating that it’s nonetheless on observe for a 2020 launch.

Tales of Come up was formally introduced in June 2019. Based on Bandai Namco, it’s a “rebirth” of the Tales Of sequence that’ll supply gamers a “highly immersive experience.” Growth staff is headed by Yusuke Tomizawa, who additionally heads the God Eater franchise.

An official overview is as follows:

On the planet Dahna, reverence has at all times been given to Rena, the planet within the sky, as a land of the righteous and divine. Tales handed down for generations turned reality and masked actuality for the folks of Dahna. For 300 years, Rena has dominated over Dahna, pillaging the planet of its sources and stripping folks of their dignity and freedom. Our story begins with two folks, born on completely different worlds, every seeking to change their destiny and create a brand new future. That includes a brand new solid of characters, up to date fight, and basic Tales of gameplay mechanics, expertise the following chapter within the world-famous Story of sequence, Tales of Come up.

Key options embody:

The Subsequent Chapter – Expertise the following chapter within the Tales of sequence, dropped at life in gorgeous HD powered by Unreal Engine four.

We’ll replace our readers when we’ve got extra data.

[Source: GRAC via Gematsu]