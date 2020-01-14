Bangladesh Agree To Tour Pakistan For Full Series Split Across Three Legs

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday introduced that Bangladesh will play three T20Is, an ODI and two Checks within the nation this yr. The T20I collection shall be performed from January 24-27 adopted by the primary Take a look at from February 7 to 11. Bangladesh will then return to Pakistan in April for the one off ODI which shall be performed on April three and the second Take a look at from April 5-9. Officers from the PCB and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) met in Dubai to debate the latter’s tour of the nation. The BCB had earlier indicated that it’s against enjoying a Take a look at collection in Pakistan because of safety issues however was able to play the T20I collection within the nation.

The tour is a part of the Future Excursions Programme and the two-Take a look at collection shall be counted within the World Take a look at Championship. “I am pleased that we have amicably achieved a resolution that is in the best interest of this great sport as well as both the proud cricket playing countries. I also want to thank ICC Chairman Shaskank Manohar for the leadership he provided and ensured the sport continues to grow and thrive in the two countries,” stated PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani.