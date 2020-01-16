Bangladesh Court Orders Top Editor’s Arrest

A Bangladesh court docket Thursday issued an arrest warrant for Matiur Rahman

A Bangladesh court docket Thursday issued an arrest warrant for the nation’s most revered impartial newspaper editor after a pupil was killed at an occasion organised by a sister publication.

Matiur Rahman, editor of the Prothom Alo each day, is an outspoken champion of freedom of expression in a rustic the place rights teams say that impartial voices are underneath extreme risk.

He and 9 others have been charged with inflicting dying by negligence after a 14-year-old boy was fatally electrocuted in November at an occasion organised by revealed by Prothom Alo’s proprietor.

Anisul Hoque, a number one novelist and affiliate editor of the Bengali-language newspaper was amongst these charged.

Rahman, 76, already faces at the very least 55 instances for defamation and hurting non secular sentiments however that is the primary time he has been issued with an arrest warrant.

The handfuls of instances are half of a bigger, organised assault on impartial media in Bangladesh courting again a number of years, New York-based Human Rights Watch mentioned in 2016 once they have been filed.

Since that yr, main advertisers together with multinational firms have been allegedly ordered by a safety company to not place ads within the each day, leading to income losses of tens of hundreds of thousands of .

There was no fast remark from Rahman or the newspaper.

Rights teams have accused the federal government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of cracking down on dissent via newly enacted web legal guidelines that specialists say would make investigative journalism nearly unattainable.

In its annual report revealed on Wednesday, Human Rights Watch mentioned journalists, activists, college students, and different critics have self-censored for worry of arrest, violent assaults by ruling occasion supporters, or threats from authorities, whereas the federal government censored expression on-line.

The federal government has additionally blocked dozens of internet sites lately together with a number of of the highest information portals together with the English web site of Al Jazeera over reviews vital of influential Bangladesh ministers.