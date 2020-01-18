Bangladesh Recall Tamim Iqbal In 15-Member Squad For Pakistan T20Is

Bangladesh on Saturday introduced the squad for the three-match T20I sequence in Pakistan starting January 24. Opener Tamim Iqbal, who hasn’t performed worldwide cricket since final 12 months’s World Cup, has returned to the T20I aspect. The left-handed batsman was purported to return for the India tour in October however pulled out attributable to private causes. In the meantime, 20-year-old pacer Hasan Mahmud has earned his maiden call-up with Rubel Hossain additionally making a comeback for the primary leg of the three-part tour of Pakistan.

Bangladesh are set to play three T20Is, two Checks and an ODI in Pakistan between January and April. The T20I sequence will likely be performed from January 24-27, adopted by the primary Check from February 7 to 11.

Bangladesh will then return to Pakistan in April for the one-off ODI which will likely be performed on April three and the second Check from April 5-9.

Pakistan have additionally recalled the skilled duo of Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik, together with pacer Shaheen Afridi for the T20I sequence.

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Najmul Hossain, Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Hasan Mahmud

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Ahsan Ali, Amad Butt, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir