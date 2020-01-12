Bangladesh Refuse To Play Test Series In Pakistan

Bangladesh on Sunday determined to remain agency of their choice to only play three Twenty20 internationals in Pakistan later this month, dismissing a Pakistani proposal to participate in a full Take a look at sequence. Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan stated the latest pressure within the Center East between Iran and the USA was the principle motive behind the choice as the federal government had given the board permission to ship the staff just for a brief interval.

“The current state in the Middle East is definitely different than other times. So considering escalating tension in that particular region, they (the government) have told us to keep the tour as short as possible,” Hassan instructed reporters in Dhaka after a gathering of the BCB board.

“They (government authorities) have told us to play the three Twenty20s as quickly as possible in a short period. Later, if the situation improves, we can play the Test matches. We are going to communicate the same thing to Pakistan Cricket Board,” he stated.

In accordance with the ICC’s Future Tour Programme, Bangladesh are scheduled to play three T20 internationals and two Assessments in Pakistan in January-February.

The BCB had earlier made an analogous proposal to play T20s in Pakistan, however the PCB had rejected their provide.

The PCB needs Bangladesh to play Take a look at matches if Bangladesh are to make the sequence quick as the 2 Assessments are additionally a part of the ICC Take a look at Championship.

The BCB president stated he might be flying to Dubai on Monday to debate with ICC chairman Shashank Manohar concerning the potential implications of skipping the Take a look at sequence towards Pakistan.

Take a look at cricket returned to Pakistan in December for the primary time since 2009 when the nation hosted Sri Lanka for 2 matches, held in Rawalpindi and Karachi.