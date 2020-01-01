Bangladesh Reverses Decision To Shut Mobile Networks Along India Border

PM Narendra Modi greets Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina (File Picture)

Dhaka, Bangladesh:

Bangladesh has reversed its choice of shutting down cellular networks alongside the nation’s over four,000 km-long borders with India, two days after asking telecom operators to dam the providers citing “security” causes, based on media experiences on Wednesday.

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Fee (BTRC) on Sunday directed the shutdown of round 2,000 base transceiver stations, affecting round 1 crore customers in 32 districts that share border with India and Myanmar.

The federal government’s directive to the telecommunication operators got here days after Parliament handed the controversial Citizenship Modification Act or CAA, inflicting a lot concern in Dhaka that it might result in an inflow of migrants from India.

The experiences didn’t give any purpose for reversing the federal government’s choice on Sunday.

The BTRC, in its order to telecommunications service providers- Grameenphone, Teletalk, Robi and Banglalink- mentioned community protection inside one kilometre band alongside the border areas with India needs to be suspended till additional discover “for the sake of the country’s security in the current circumstances.”

Jahurul Haque, BTRC chairman confirmed the newest choice to reverse the restrictions, bdnews24.com reported.

In response to The Each day Star, the authorities despatched an electronic mail to all of the cellular operators early as we speak, asking them to revive the networks.

“Please reinstate operations of the BTSs (Base Trans-Receiver Stations) near the Bangladesh-India boarder sites immediately,” the e-mail, by Md Sohel Rana, deputy director of BTRC’s spectrum administration division, mentioned.

Cellular operators additionally confirmed that they’ve began to up their community once more however it can take a couple of day to completely reinstate the connections as a few of the towers are in very distant areas, the report mentioned.

“As per the directive from BTRC, we have already started reactivating the BTSs located along the border areas. The reactivation process will take a while to complete since a lot of BTSs are involved here,” Shahed Alam, chief company and regulatory officer of Robi Axiata Ltd, advised The Each day Star.

Earlier, Submit and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar advised The Each day Star that the networks had been blocked because the safety of the state is the federal government’s first precedence.

He clarified that the choice was not taken by his ministry and so they simply carried it ahead.

The report quoted him saying that the choice was made following a consensus of three to 4 ministries, and the international ministry was main the efforts.

Overseas Minister AK Abdul Momen has mentioned that Bangladesh has requested New Delhi to supply a listing of Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in India, “if any”, to be repatriated.

He had additionally cancelled his go to to India starting December 12, hours earlier than he was to reach in New Delhi.

In response to diplomatic sources in New Delhi, Momen and Dwelling Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal cancelled their visits to India over the state of affairs arising out of the passage of the controversial Citizenship Invoice in Parliament.