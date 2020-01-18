Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim embararasses Pakistan, refuses to tour country due to safety fears

Passenger drying his footwear beneath air vent













When the Sri Lankan crew toured Pakistan final yr and performed a collection in all three codecs, it led to elation within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ranks. But it surely quickly was a little bit of cockiness as some outrageous feedback had been made by Ehsan Mani, the PCB chief. He went to the extent of claiming that Pakistan is a safer venue than even India.

However any illusions that PCB might have had of all the protection issues about their nation having disappeared have been torn aside by former Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim. He determined to not tour Pakistan together with his nationwide crew, becoming a member of members of crew employees who even have opted out of the tour.

Talking about his resolution, Mushfiqur minced no phrases. “It was a tough decision for me to opt out of the series. But one needs to understand the fact that I even decided to not be part of PSL (Pakistan Super League) because that is to be played in Pakistan. My family is not permitting me. Life is never ahead of cricket,” the wicketkeeper-batsman mentioned.

Mushfiqur Rahim has opted out of tour of PakistanIANS

He additional elaborated on the affect of his household on his resolution. “Like I have said before, my family is concerned with me travelling to Pakistan. Keeping them in a worry I do not have the mentality to go and play in Pakistan. There is no reason for the decision to change. I have already said I will not travel to Pakistan. I have written this to the board and this has been accepted. I will not be part of this full series.”

With a purpose to not sound too offensive to Pakistan and its cricket administration, Rahim tried to make the case that he likes touring the nation and would, hopefully, go there sooner or later additionally.

“I would also like to say the situation in Pakistan has improved recently but I would like to give it another two or three years. I will gain confidence if I get to see many teams travelling there. I have toured Pakistan before, in 2008. It is a tremendous place to play cricket. The wickets are batting friendly and I will miss that. But in future if the situation there remains consistently well, there is no reason for me not to tour Pakistan.”

As many as 5 members of the Bangladesh crew’s assist employees have additionally opted to not be a part of the touring group. This included New Zealand legend Daniel Vettori who’s the spin bowling coach of the crew alongside fielding coach Ryan Prepare dinner, limited-overs cricket batting advisor Neil McKenzie, coach Mario Villavarayan, and pc analyst Shrinivaas Chandrasekaran.