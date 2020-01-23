January 23, 2020 | 12:14pm | Up to date January 23, 2020 | 12:15pm

A Detroit man is suing a Michigan financial institution for refusing to money a settlement verify awarded to him in a racial discrimination lawsuit, in keeping with a report.

Sauntore Thomas, 44, claims TCF Financial institution workers refused to money or deposit his settlement verify on Tuesday at a department in Livonia, main cops to reply and a fraud investigation to be launched, the Detroit Free Press experiences.

“I didn’t deserve treatment like that when I knew that the check was not fraudulent,” Thomas advised the newspaper. “I’m a United States veteran. I have an honorable discharge from the Air Force. They discriminated against me because I’m black. None of this would have happened if I were white.”

Thomas, who had an account on the financial institution for almost two years, sued TCF Financial institution on Wednesday, alleging racial discrimination on behalf of the financial institution for calling police, prompting 4 cops to reply to the department, the newspaper experiences.

Thomas declined to point the quantity of the settlement verify, saying its a part of a confidential settlement in a federal lawsuit in opposition to his former employer, Enterprise Leasing Firm of Detroit.

TCF Financial institution

The vet even known as his employment legislation legal professional whereas on the financial institution for assist explaining to financial institution workers that the verify was genuine.

“I got on the phone with the bank,” legal professional Deborah Gordon advised the newspaper. “I sent them my federal court complaint, to see that it matched. I did everything.”

Thomas was denied resulting from his race, Gordon stated.

“Obviously, assumptions were made the minute he walked in based on his race,” the legal professional continued. “It’s unbelievable that this guy got done with a race discrimination case and he’s not allowed to deposit the check based on his case? It’s absolutely outrageous.”

A message looking for remark from a TCF Financial institution spokesperson was not instantly returned early Thursday.

Thomas, who’s now suing for unspecified damages, was not arrested or charged throughout Tuesday’s go to to TCF Financial institution, the place its pc system learn his verify as fraudulent, in keeping with police.

However the verify cleared some 12 hours later after Thomas opened a brand new account at a Chase financial institution in Detroit. The Air Drive vet who beforehand walked to work then used the funds to purchase a 2004 Dodge Durango, the Free Press experiences.

“I feel very intimidated because I knew that if I would have gotten loud, they would have had me on the ground for disturbance of the peace,” Thomas stated. “But I didn’t get loud … I did nothing.”