Bank of Scotland Lloyds and Halifax online banking app down

By Lara Keay For Mailonline

Printed: 02:27 EST, 1 January 2020 | Up to date: 07:15 EST, 1 January 2020

Hundreds of Halifax, Lloyds and Financial institution of Scotland prospects began the New 12 months unable to entry their financial institution accounts after their web sites crashed.

On-line banking was down for purchasers of all three banks, who took to social media to bemoan the outage on New 12 months’s Day.

Massive elements of Britain have been left unable to entry their accounts on their computer systems or smartphone apps.

Halifax, Lloyds and Financial institution of Scotland have apologised for the ‘points’ and declare they’re engaged on resolving them as a precedence. RBS has not skilled any points.

On-line banking is presently down for Halifax (outage map pictured left), Lloyds (proper) and Financial institution of Scotland, who’ve taken to social media to bemoan the outage on New 12 months’s Day

Halifax prospects complained they’re mechanically signed out when making an attempt to login to cellular banking

Clients took to Twitter to complain, with a Halifax spokesman saying they’re engaged on resolving the issue

On Twitter, one individual complained: ‘@HalifaxBank – your banking app doesn’t presently work, a poor begin to 2020… 🙁 :(.’

One other wrote: ‘@HalifaxBank why is the cellular banking app not working?!?!? How lengthy till it’s again up working once more?’

Another person posted: ‘@HalifaxBank what is going on on along with your banking app? It is not working in any respect and hasn’t for a number of hours.’

One lady begged to know when Lloyds could be up and working once more, so her son can get again residence from his New 12 months’s Eve celebrations.

She wrote: ‘Any likelihood of an estimated time this could be resolved as I must ship cash to my son who must get again from Liverpool?’

A social media spokesman for the financial institution, known as Martin, replied: ‘Hello. Thanks for getting in contact. We lknow a few of you’re having points along with your Web Banking.

‘We’re sorry for this. W’ere working to have it again to regular quickly.’

A Lloyds social media spokesman tweeted: ‘We all know our prospects are having points with web and cellular banking. We’re sorry about this and we’re working to have it again to regular quickly.’

The issues are additionally affecting the cellular apps (pictured)