Banks Allowed To Liquidate Seized Assets Of Vijay Mallya

Mumbai:

The Prevention of Cash Laundering Act (PMLA) court docket in Mumbai which offers with offences associated to cash laundering has allowed banks which had lent cash to fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya to utilise the seized belongings, Enforcement Directorate (ED) sources stated at present.

The court docket stated the ruling has been stayed until January 18, till which the events affected by the order may enchantment to the Bombay Excessive Courtroom.

Based on sources, the seized belongings primarily comprise monetary securities, comparable to shares.

In February final 12 months, the ED had instructed the particular PMLA court docket that it had no objection to the liquidation of confiscated belongings by a consortium of banks, led by the State Financial institution of India (SBI).

The lenders wish to liquidate the belongings to say Rs 6,203.35 crore together with curiosity of 11.5 per cent each year payable since 2013.

A particular PMLA court docket had on January 5 final 12 months declared Mallya a fugitive financial offender and directed that his properties be confiscated.

He had fled the nation in March 2016 and has been residing in the UK since then.