December 22, 2019 | 10:32am | Up to date December 22, 2019 | 10:33am

Christmas is a blast for Banksy.

The elusive road artist has returned to Bethlehem for his newest politically-charged work — making a nativity scene that’s dwarfed by a star-shaped bomb blast within the West Financial institution’s separation barrier.

Calling it “Scar of Bethlehem,” the “modified nativity set” is the newest of his works within the Walled Off Lodge, which the artist helped design and open in Bethlehem in 2017.

It reveals child Jesus with Mary and Joseph in a typical nativity scene — however in entrance of the concrete slabs of the controversial and divisive West Financial institution Barrier, which the resort overlooks.

The enormous bomb blast explodes out in 4 instructions — mimicking the basic Christmas star.

The mannequin’s wall has the phrases “love” and “peace” as graffiti in English and French, with three giant wrapped presents in entrance of the show.

Lodge supervisor Wissam Salsaa instructed the BBC that Banksy used the Christmas story to indicate how Palestinians within the West Financial institution had been dwelling.

“It is a great way to bring up the story of Bethlehem, the Christmas story, in a different way – to make people think more,” he mentioned.

“Banksy is trying to be a voice for those that cannot speak,” Mr Salsaa added.