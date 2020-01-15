Banner of the Maid Bringing Tactical French Revolutions West Next Month

Good historic accuracy, whereas commendable, typically will get in the best way of what is usually a rad idea. Banner of the Maid appears to know this and presents a slightly distinctive tackle its premise. Set in another late 18th century France, the tactical RPG has you ordering troops round and lining up for traditional navy ways. Banner of the Maid got here out in China final 12 months, however will lastly be making its solution to the West on February 14th, 2020.

Banner of the Maid places you within the position of Pauline Bonaparte, sister to Napoleon Bonaparte and presumably distantly associated to Joan of Arc. Pauline is an up and coming officer for the French military, however she can be a “Maid,” which provides her mysterious powers that may flip the tide of battles. How she really makes use of these powers will likely be as much as you, as you command your military in varied battles throughout France.

As for gameplay, Banner of the Maid seems to be like its largest inspirations are the Advance Wars and Closing Fantasy Ways sequence. You’ll management generals on the battlefield, they usually, in flip, have armies that battle for them. The battle formations make some effort to comply with the ways of the time, with rifleman divisions correctly lining as much as take pictures at one another. As you advance, your generals can be taught particular skills that make their troops more practical in fight. Banner of the Maid guarantees to offer a compelling narrative, deep tactical fight, and a enjoyable twist on historical past.

Banner of the Maid initially launched on Could 28th, 2019, in China. The PC model is offered worldwide through Steam, nonetheless, there was no English translation so that you needed to know Chinese language to play the sport. Along with bringing the model to the West, the PC model will get an replace to permit it to be performed in English.