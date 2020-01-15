Banoffee – “Count On You”

Subsequent month, Banoffee is lastly releasing her debut album, Look At Us Now Dad , after spending many of the decade placing out glimmering pop songs. In October, she shared the album's lead single, “Tennis Fan,” which featured Empress Of.

At the moment, she's again with one other new monitor, “Count On You,” which she co-produced with SOPHIE and Yves Rothman. It's a bratty-sounding music about dependability, full of bursts of razor-sharp guitar and loud metallic clangs. It comes with a music video that Banoffee co-directed with Will McDowell. She had this to say about it in an announcement:

Loosely themed across the Lindsay [Lohan] model of Mum or dad Entice , this video goals to take some heavy topics and talk about them in a light-weight hearted but eerie approach. Figuring out this stability was in all probability the toughest half, though falling right into a frog and slug-infested, manky ass pond rivals it for first place. There was a variety of sweat, dust and laughter concerned within the making of this clip and it was a thrill to make. My co-director Will McDowell and I had a fairly bold imaginative and prescient for the price range we had, and the lead up was simply as hectic as our one shoot day. Coaching for the fencing scenes and working towards fencing-inspired choreography was a lot enjoyable, and like all my movies, I used to be so completely satisfied to be showcasing mates and their expertise by way of my work.

Watch and pay attention under.

Look At Us Now Dad is out 2 / 21 through Cascine / Dot Sprint.