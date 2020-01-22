Baptiste is returning for a second series on BBC One

Crime drama Baptiste will return for a second season, the BBC has introduced as we speak.

The collection options Tchéky Karyo as detective Julien Baptiste, a job he originated in anthology drama The Lacking, as he takes on instances whereas coping with his troublesome private life.

Baptiste debuted on BBC One in February 2019 to optimistic evaluations and robust scores of greater than seven million viewers per episode.

The brand new episodes will choose up with the title character after he endures a horrible private tragedy, which places a pressure on his marriage and results in issues with alcohol.

Within the midst of this troublesome time, he faces a brand new case involving British Ambassador Emma Chambers (Killing Eve’s Fiona Shaw), whose household goes lacking throughout a snowboarding vacation within the Hungarian mountains.

Baptiste’s seek for solutions takes him into the damaging underworld of Budapest and places him up in opposition to a police power he doesn’t belief in addition to unrelenting media curiosity.

Collection creators Harry and Jack Williams have returned to pen the brand new scripts, with filming anticipated to start in Budapest subsequent month.

“We are thrilled to be continuing Julien Baptiste’s story. Even more ambitious than ever, this year’s story pays homage to its roots in The Missing by unfolding across two distinct periods of time, and we can guarantee even more surprises and twists,” the brothers stated in an announcement.

Baptiste actor Tchéky Karyo added: “I am so excited and proud of Harry and Jack for their new audacious story in Hungary. I can’t wait to prepare for Julien’s new adventure and for the emotions that he is about to go through. I’m looking forward to sharing this incredible journey with an amazing cast.”

A premiere date for the brand new collection is but to be introduced.