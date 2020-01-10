Barack and Michelle Obama are advising Meghan and Harry on their new life outside the Royal Family

By Rebecca English Royal Correspondent For The Each day Mail

Barack and Michelle Obama have suggested the Sussexes on their plans for a brand new life exterior the Royal Household.

Harry and Meghan have turn out to be shut associates with the previous US president and his lawyer spouse and turned to them for assist.

The Queen’s grandson and his spouse wish to mannequin themselves on the Obamas, who’ve each introduced out terribly profitable autobiographies.

Prince Harry watches the Wheelchair Basketball finals with Barack Obama on the Invictus Video games 2017 in Canada

Mrs Obama’s Changing into bought 1.4million copies in its first week and is about to turn out to be the biggest-selling autobiography of all time, having shifted over 10 million copies to this point.

It has additionally seen her embark on a profitable world talking tour. The couple have shaped a manufacturing firm and signed a deal to make movies and documentaries with Netflix. Their ambition to supply a collection of worthy ‘humanistic projects’, attracting members utilizing their ‘star power’, is a mannequin that’s mentioned to attraction massively to former actress Meghan. Harry has already collaborated on an Apple TV collection on psychological well being with US speak present host Oprah Winfrey, who can also be a pal.

It follows the duke and duchess’s bombshell assertion on Wednesday asserting – in opposition to Buckingham Palace recommendation – that they had been stepping down as senior royals.

Royal aides final night time instructed the Mail the Authorities is now concerned in negotiations over the couple’s future roles.

Sources near Harry and Meghan mentioned they had been ‘hopeful’ that discussions to search out options will be concluded ‘sooner rather than later’.

Grin: Mr Obama meets Meghan Markle at The White Home in 2016. Harry and Meghan have turn out to be shut associates with the previous US president and his lawyer spouse and turned to them for assist

It’s understood collection of conferences and telephones calls had been held all day yesterday by officers attempting to work up proposals, with the Canadian authorities consulted in addition to British officers. However senior royal sources admitted that nobody is fully certain whether or not a compromise that will preserve the Sussexes pleased will be achieved. Harry is staying at Frogmore Cottage, the couple’s Windsor property residence.

Insiders insisted yesterday that he at all times deliberate to remain in Britain when his spouse flew again to Canada this week. Meghan is busy working with associates on their future plans. Sources confirmed Harry and Meghan had mentioned their plans with the previous US president and his spouse and needed to imitate the way in which that they had managed to construct a profitable, however dignified, life for themselves after the White Home. A supply mentioned: ‘They’ve discovered big business success with out truly trying like they’re getting their fingers soiled, to place it bluntly, and retaining their recognition.

‘In truth it’s honest to say that their star has soared since leaving the White Home, significantly Michelle’s, and that is one thing Meghan admires very, very a lot.’

Prince Harry and Michelle Obama react throughout a basketball sport performed by wounded warriors at Fort Belvoir, Virginia October 28 2015

Harry has been associates with the couple for years, bonding over humanitarian and navy points, in addition to his inspirational Invictus Video games for injured navy personnel and veterans. They even took half in a video skit with the Queen to publicise it.

Meghan can also be shut associates with the previous US first woman, and secretly attended a chat Mrs Obama gave in London in 2018. Final summer season the duchess interviewed the mother-of-two for her collaboration with British Vogue. Meghan additionally wrote of how Mrs Obama had turn out to be ‘such a globally respected public figure’. She mentioned: ‘Whatever your background, it’s straightforward to really feel linked to Mrs Obama. There’s one thing magical about the way in which through which she attracts you in along with her endearingly frank, down-to-Earth character.’

Since leaving workplace Mr Obama, 58, and his spouse, 55, have arrange a charitable basis that champions good causes together with women’ schooling and tackling youth violence.

They signed a joint guide take care of Penguin Random Home price a reported £50million in 2017 and spent a few of their new-found wealth on a luxurious residence in Martha’s Winery, off Cape Cod.