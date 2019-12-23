Barbara Testa, Hollywood librarian who found ‘Huck Finn’ manuscript in her attic, dies at 91

Barbara Testa had loved a wonderfully nameless life in Hollywood till she crawled up within the attic at some point and opened a steamer trunk left behind by her grandfather, a 19th century lawyer with highly effective associates.

Inside, amid the letters and ledgers James Fraser Gluck had stowed away, was a handwritten manuscript that may resolve a century-old literary riddle and plunge Testa into the headlines in a mounting dispute over possession of the valuable doc, the lacking first half of the unique, handwritten copy of the “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”

Testa, who died Dec. 16 on the age of 91, informed The Occasions in 1991 that she was unaware on the time that students had been looking for the lacking half of Mark Twain’s beloved story for many years or that the second half of the manuscript was housed, below the creator’s instructions, on the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library.

“It just looks like a manuscript,” Testa mentioned after her discovery. “Its pages are pretty old,” however the phrases — scrawled in black ink — had been legible.

Whereas Testa waited for the public sale home Sotheby’s to authenticate the doc — and the Buffalo library pressed her at hand over the 600-page manuscript — the literary world buzzed in regards to the discovery, anxious to see whether or not there have been scenes or even perhaps whole characters within the authentic doc that had been reduce by the editors earlier than “Huckleberry Finn” was first printed in 1884.

“It would certainly be the greatest literary discovery of the 20th century,” one uncommon e book collector informed The Occasions.

A California college professor mentioned the invention was very similar to “the British finding a working manuscript of ‘King Lear’ or ‘Hamlet.’”

Mark Twain, who was associates with Testa’s grandfather, had presumed that the lacking half of his “Huckleberry Finn” manuscript was destroyed after it was despatched to the printers. (The Mark Twain Home & Museum)

Twain, who had befriended and corresponded with Testa’s grandfather, had at all times been informal in regards to the whereabouts of the handwritten copy of “Huckleberry Finn.” When requested by Gluck to donate the manuscript to the Buffalo library, Twain obliged and despatched alongside the second half of the e book. However he mentioned he couldn’t discover the primary half.

“The first half was copied by the pen, and when the book was finally finished, the original of that half probably went to the printers and was destroyed,” Twain defined in a letter to Gluck.

As soon as the manuscript was authenticated, and it was clear it might command prime greenback on the open market, the Buffalo library filed swimsuit to forestall Testa or her household from promoting the doc.

Testa and the library finally settled and the manuscript headed off to Buffalo. Laura Rinaldi, Testa’s daughter, mentioned she believes her mom bought a $1-million “finder’s fee.”

As soon as the manuscripts had been rejoined, publishers and literary specialists found that, certainly, editors had chopped out chunks of Twain’s story, prone to reduce on the e book’s appreciable heft. One of many scene within the manuscript, through which Huckleberry Finn and Jim, the runaway slave, cover in a cave whereas discussing ghosts, was amongst these restored when the e book was reprinted.

“Huckleberry Finn” is broadly thought of Twain’s masterpiece and one of many nice American novels. Twain, although, most well-liked “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer.”

Testa credited her expertise as a librarian and familiarity with Twain’s handwriting from his letters to her grandfather for making her pause when she noticed the manuscript.

“The minute I found it in the trunk, I just had a feeling,” Testa mentioned.

Barbara Ellen Gluck Testa was born Aug. 15, 1928, in Los Angeles. Her father was a Hollywood author, and her mom labored for Disney Studios.

Testa earned her bachelor’s diploma at UCLA and taught in England. After returning to Los Angeles, she earned a grasp’s at now-defunct Immaculate Coronary heart School and labored for the Los Feliz and Hollywood libraries. After struggling a stroke, she moved close to Santa Cruz, the place she died.

Along with daughter Laura, she is survived by three different youngsters, James, Louis and Catherine and a sister, Pamela. Her husband, Frank, died in 2000.

