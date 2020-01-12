Barcelona Lose Luis Suarez For Four Months After Knee Surgery

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez will probably be out of motion for 4 months after keyhole surgical procedure on his injured proper knee, the Spanish champions introduced on Sunday. The 32-year-old centre-forward has scored 14 targets from 23 appearances for Barcelona this season, with the membership sitting atop the Spanish league and dealing with Napoli within the last-16 of the Champions League. The lack of Suarez will probably be offset considerably by the actual fact Barcelona signed France ace Antoine Griezmann final summer time with the World Cup winner beginning to discover type with the Catalan membership.

Barcelona issued a press launch saying the surgical procedure on Suarez was for an “injury to the external meniscus of the right knee”.

Luis Suarez has performed 276 video games for Barcelona since becoming a member of in 2014 and has racked up a staggering haul of 191 targets regardless of enjoying second fiddle to 6 time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi.

It was not a primary knee operation for the dreaded ahead who carved out a feisty status at each Liverpool and with Uruguay.

Suarez first underwent knee surgical procedure in Could 2014, returning in time to attain twice towards England on the finish of June within the World Cup.

Final Could, Suarez missed the final two league video games and the Spanish cup ultimate, which Barcelona misplaced to Valencia, so he might have an operation on his proper knee and get well in time to play for Uruguay within the Copa America in Brazil.

Suarez performed on Thursday as Barcelona misplaced the semi-final of the Spanish Tremendous Cup to Atletico Madrid in Jeddah.