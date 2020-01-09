Barcelona Team Bus Gets Lost, Delays Spanish Super Cup News Conference

FC Barcelona’s preparation for Spanish Tremendous Cup semi-final in opposition to Atletico Madrid scheduled did not begin properly as their staff bus bought misplaced in Jeddah as a result of some unscheduled issues with visitors and instructions. Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde was as a result of communicate at Al-Ittihad Sport Metropolis on Wednesday night, however their driver set off for the King Abdullah Sports activities Metropolis Stadium, the place the 2 semi-finals have been scheduled to happen. The staff bus then bought misplaced in visitors between the 2 venues, that are roughly 40 miles (65 km) aside, studies aim.com.

Head coach Ernesto Valverde and midfielder Sergio Busquets have been as a result of communicate to the media at 5.45 p.m. (native time) at Al-Ittihad Sport Metropolis on Wednesday night. Nevertheless, Barca have been compelled to delay the information convention till after coaching.

“We certainly know the city a bit better now,” Valverde stated a little bit later.

“There was a little mistake. We went to the stadium where Real Madrid and Valencia play tonight. He realised before we arrived but then there was some traffic, so we were late.”

Within the first semi-final, Actual Madrid outclassed Valencia Three-1 on the energy of targets by Toni Kroos, Isco and Luka Modric.

Till this version, the Spanish Tremendous Cup had been a one-match occasion pitting the highest performers within the earlier season’s La Liga and Copa del Rey competitions.