Barclays Bank cashiers jailed for raiding accounts of the dead in £150,000 con

By Ross Ibbetson For Mailonline

Printed: 12:50 EST, 23 December 2019 | Up to date: 12:53 EST, 23 December 2019

Two Barclays Financial institution trainee cashiers have been jailed for a complete of eight years for raiding accounts of the lifeless, aged and people dwelling overseas for £150,000.

Waseem Ahmed, 22, and Hodaif Nadeem, additionally 22, turned more and more brazen whereas working on the branches in Slough and Bracknell, Berkshire.

Beginning in April 2017, the pair transferred massive sums from clients’ accounts, concentrating on those that had been older or expats, into ‘mule’ accounts, Studying Crown Court docket heard.

However they had been rumbled when Ahmed pulled £40,000 out of a lifeless man’s account, sparking an investigation by Barclays after which by Thames Valley Police.

Waseem Ahmed, 22, and Hodaif Nadeem, additionally 22, had been working as Barclays apprentice cashiers at branches in Slough and Bracknell, Berkshire

A spokesman for the power stated: ‘Over the past week of July 2017 each Ahmed and Nadeem every opened one other 5 financial institution accounts at completely different banks.

‘These remained largely inactive till September 2017 when Ahmed’s accounts had been used to funnel £29,030 of stolen funds to different financial institution accounts. The accounts opened by Nadeem weren’t used.

‘The matter got here to mild after Ahmed carried out simply over £40,000 price of transactions from the account of a deceased man.’

The pair had been additionally discovered to have carried out fraudulent transactions over-the-counter, with hundreds being handed over to individuals who weren’t the account holders.

Ahmed was arrested in August 2017, whereas Nadeem was arrested in January 2018.

Ahmed, of Slough, was jailed for four-and-half years after he was discovered responsible of 1 rely of conspiracy to defraud, one rely of conspiracy to switch prison property by the use of fraudulent cash transfers and one rely of unauthorised entry to a pc.

Nadeem, additionally of Slough, was jailed for thee-and-a-half years after he was discovered responsible of 1 rely of conspiracy to switch prison property by the use of fraudulent cash transfers.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Rob Gibson stated: ‘The sentences handed down by the courtroom replicate the seriousness of the crimes dedicated. As financial institution staff they had been meant to take care of the pursuits of the financial institution and its clients; their actions fully betrayed that belief and prompted misery to a variety of clients.

‘Though the means used to pick out their victims was by no means established, they had been typically aged and, or based mostly abroad clients. Ahmed and Nadeem had full entry to clients’ financial institution accounts and there was nothing that the victims may have accomplished to forestall their accounts being defrauded.

The pair had been rumbled when Ahmed pulled £40,000 out of a lifeless man’s account, sparking an investigation by Barclays after which by Thames Valley Police (inventory picture)

‘Essentially the most despicable act involved Ahmed who raided the checking account of a person whom he knew was deceased, thereby holding up probate for his grieving kinfolk.

‘Throughout the early a part of August 2017, Ahmed obtained the work login particulars for a former colleague which he meant to make use of to commit additional frauds. Fortunately, this colleague alerted the financial institution which prevented any additional loss to clients,’ stated the detective.

‘Regardless of being caught out by their employers and regardless of having been arrested, Ahmed dedicated additional offences by permitting financial institution accounts he held in his title for use to funnel a number of thousand kilos price of stolen funds. It was clear the accounts owned by Nadeem had been opened for a similar goal.

‘Throughout the trial Ahmed and Nadeem each claimed they had been underneath duress whereas committing these offences, however this was rejected by the jury who discovered them unanimously responsible.

‘The defendants had ample alternative to inform the police in the event that they had been being threatened, but they didn’t increase this as a defence till January this 12 months.’