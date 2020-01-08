Bare knuckle fighter jailed after killing total stranger, 24, with a single punch

By Henry Martin For Mailonline

A naked knuckle fighter who killed a stranger with a punch to the again of the pinnacle throughout a row about an uber has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years right this moment.

Barney Coyle, 23, tried to rip-off an Uber driver by claiming he was the person who had ordered it earlier than 24-year-old Jamie Smith – the real buyer – recognised the quantity plate and tried to elucidate the state of affairs to the driving force as he was pulling away.

Coyle jumped out of the opposite facet of the cab and pounced on Mr Smith as he spoke to the driving force, punching him powerfully with a single blow in Park Road, Guildford at round 2.20am on October 12 final 12 months.

Mr Smith’s father Paul revealed how he was devastated to listen to concerning the horrible damage, including: ‘We might see his mind slowly sleeping out of his cranium dressings.’

Coyle admitted to at least one rely of manslaughter and was jailed for seven-and-a-half years at Guildford Crown Courtroom.

The decide heard that Coyle cowardly ran from the younger man who was left unconscious beside the taxi as his pals chased him.

Prosecutor Martin Yale stated: ‘He jumped over a wire fence and ran right into a wooded space headed in direction of the railways tracks. Jamie Smith was unconscious and his respiration made snorting noises.

‘He was rushed to St George’s Hospital, at Tooting in London and a CT scan confirmed his mind accidents had been catastrophic. He was put in an induced coma and died on October 17 2019. A publish mortem examination revealed he had fractured the again of his cranium.’

Moments earlier than the assault Coyle was seen on CCTV footage placing his fists up in a boxer’s stance making an attempt to battle the safety workers outdoors the Charcoal Grill in Guildford, earlier than taking his high off and shouting ‘come on then.’

A press release by Jamie’s father, Paul Smith stated: ‘No father or mother ought to ever have to listen to the phrases from a specialist that their treasured son had suffered the worst head damage he had ever seen.

‘You ran away from the scene realising how exhausting his head smacked the pavement, you had been nonetheless a coward pondering of solely your self.

‘He had a lot to supply the world, he was proficient at enjoying the drums to grade eight, a DJ and he had an Honours diploma in music expertise. He labored at a high IT place in Mayfair and cherished animals, he sponsored a information canine for the blind.’

Coyle, of Guildford, Surrey, had his head in fingers sat within the dock as Choose Durran gave her sentencing remarks.

She stated: ‘Jamie Smith was aged 24 years on October 12 2019. His father Paul Smith described him as a younger man who excelled in sports activities, was a proficient musician, went to school and after that was working at a high IT agency in Mayfair. He touched the lives of all who knew him, no sentence will lesson that grief.

Surprising CCTV footage confirmed Coyle leaping out of the opposite facet of the cab and pouncing on Mr Smith as he spoke to the driving force, punching him powerfully with a single blow in Park Road, Guildford (pictured) at round 2.20am on October 12 final 12 months

‘You had been out along with your cousin, by the point you made it to that a part of city you had been in an animated temper. I’ve seen the CCTV footage of you squaring as much as one other buyer and also you had been concerned in one other bodily altercation with ammeter if safety workers, punches had been thrown by you.

‘You had been eliminated however a couple of minutes later you had returned. You’re seen on the CCTV adopting a boxers stance and eradicating your high shouting ”come on then.”

‘Simply after 2.20am an Uber Jamie Smith had ordered pulled up and also you and your cousin received in. The motive force requested you should you had been Jamie and also you stated that you just had been. Simply because the taxi got here to drag away Jamie Smith advised the taxi driver the flawed folks had been within the automobile with forceful terminology.

‘Jamie Smith would have been chargeable for the honest and opened the door and defined that. You bought out of the rear and purposefully attacked Jamie Smith. He didn’t see it coming and had no likelihood to defend himself in an unprovoked assault.

‘He was trapped between the door and the facet of the automobile, he was unconscious and had nothing to guard his fall. It will need to have been clear to you you had severely injured him and also you didn’t provide to assist.

‘You ran away in panic, a extra mature particular person would have remained on the scene. It’s clear his mind accidents had been catastrophic and he died October 17 2019 having sustained a fracture to the again of his cranium and a bruise to the left facet of his cheek bone.

‘It was simply after 9am on October 12 you handed your self in after police attended an deal with identified to you. You had been arrested for inflicting grievous bodily hurt.’

The decide recalled that Coyle had a complete of three police interviews, one among which he gave a ‘plainly unfaithful’ account of the incident.

She went on to undergo his earlier 4 convictions in 5 years. She stated: ‘You’ve got an unlucky behavior of discovering arguments within the neighborhood of taxis.’

Concluding her remarks, the decide stated: ‘This offence wasn’t finally a single punch,’ earlier than giving a seven and a half 12 months jail sentence.