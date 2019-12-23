Bark humbug! Grumpy bulldog refuses to get into festive spirit

She recorded the second at her residence in Goshen, Orange County, New York

Proprietor Katherine Craig, 37, dressed to pooch as much as get him into the festive spirit

By William Cole For Mailonline

Printed: 08:31 EST, 23 December 2019 | Up to date: 08:38 EST, 23 December 2019

A grumpy Bulldog did not look too impressed as he pulled a moody face after being dressed up in lights and antlers along with his new Christmas look.

For many individuals, the festive interval might be an exhausting time, and for Harvey, the eight-year-old English Bulldog, the grumpy canine is clearly already over it.

Whereas cleansing up her residence in Goshen, New York, Katherine Craig, 37, determined to decorate Harvey up as a way to get the moody pooch into the spirit.

Katherine Craig, 37, from Goshen, New York determined to decorate Harvey up as a way to get the moody pooch into the spirit

Full with antlers on his head and flashing lights, Harvey was having none of it as he pulled a protracted face on the digicam.

Katherine mentioned: ‘I interrupted Harvey’s pre-bedtime nap by making an attempt to decorate him up for Christmas.

‘After I received residence from work and everybody was stress-free whereas I used to be cleansing up, Harvey appeared to be exhausted from his day of sleeping so I attempted to cheer him up!’

Katherine and her household have had Harvey since December 2011, and mentioned he ‘could be a little little bit of a jerk typically if he does not wish to do one thing’.