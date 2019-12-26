December 26, 2019 | 11:02am

The 14-year-old suspect

Police have “located” the 14-year-old suspected of killing Barnard Faculty freshman Tessa Majors, officers introduced Thursday — with out offering any extra particulars on the high-profile homicide investigation.

“We have located this individual. Thank you to everyone who reached out with information,” Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison wrote in a cryptic tweet Thursday.

An NYPD spokeswoman couldn’t present any extra data and as an alternative referred the Publish again to Harrison’s tweet.

“Please be referred to the below link you shared. The investigation remains active and ongoing,” she mentioned.

Police sources had beforehand advised the Publish that the teenager was hiding out “in the South” with kin.

Majors was knifed in Morningside Park on Dec. 11.