BARNES: CFL game in Halifax a taste and a test for the community

It could possibly be 2023 earlier than the Atlantic Schooners host Toronto and Saskatchewan in Halifax house video games, so think about this summer season’s providing only a style and a check.

With some involvement and the hearty approval of Schooners Sports activities and Leisure principals, who’re nonetheless working feverishly on securing funding for a stadium deal, the Canadian Soccer League has scheduled a July 25th common season sport between the Argos and Riders at Saint Mary’s College, in Huskies Stadium.

The lean will function one thing of a litmus check for the better soccer urge for food in Halifax. Will locals embrace the sport? Will people from Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick journey to Halifax? Will followers make the longer trek from Regina and Toronto? Will folks from non-CFL cities throughout Canada purchase tickets to a sport in Halifax as a result of they plan to be within the Maritimes in late July, when the place is completely attractive?

Will Argos’ GM Mike ‘Pinball’ Clemons shake the hand of each single fan in attendance?

Every a type of demographics can be counted on to play a job in supporting the Schooners franchise as soon as, or reasonably if and when, it’s up and operating as an official member of the CFL.

So this sport is far much less a check of the stadium itself, as a result of it under no circumstances resembles the $100-million facility that SSE is hoping to construct elsewhere in Halifax. Huskies Stadium just isn’t by any means CFL prepared right this moment, however momentary stands can be introduced in to make sure capability for no less than 10,000 folks, extra if there’s ample demand. A 2005 CFL exhibition sport there between the Argos and Hamilton Tiger-Cats drew 11,148, so a crowd within the 12,000 vary wouldn’t be surprising.

This tilt is an Argos’ house sport, and they’ll presumably obtain the lion’s share of proceeds. Provided that Toronto drew crowds as little as 9,819 for Calgary and 10,368 for Ottawa at BMO Area final season, a gathering of 10,000-plus in Huskies Stadium just isn’t a lot of a hardship for the Argos’ franchise. The 2019 model of Landing Atlantic, which featured the Argos and Alouettes in Moncton, was additionally a Toronto house sport, and attendance was 10,126. It apparently drew a pleasant mixture of Toronto, Montreal and native supporters.

Nonetheless, the stands in Halifax may effectively be awash in a sea of inexperienced and white, so good on the Argos if they’re certainly taking one for the workforce; the Schooners that’s.

A CFL supply mentioned SSE will act because the native hosts for the occasion and principal Bruce Bowser will head up a steering committee whose accountability is proscribed to constructing out a mini Gray Cup pageant to be held downtown at the side of the sport. Located on pedestrian pleasant Argyle Avenue, which is flush with out of doors eating spots and stay music, the pageant will embody household pleasant actions and shows, meals and leisure, in addition to the reasonably legendary Riderville venue, the place the odd Pilsener can be served, and spilled.

Phrase is the Riders can be coming to Halifax sooner than they might usually journey to an everyday highway sport vacation spot, to assist whip up a soccer frenzy. The league is clearly making an attempt to stack the deck of their favour, and that of SSE. Is smart.

With Bowser out entrance on the committee, SSE maintains a beneficial soccer presence in the neighborhood they hope to name house earlier than later. What’s extra, it’ll additionally permit fellow SSE principal Anthony LeBlanc to focus on transferring ahead with the stadium deal funding.

Phrase is LeBlanc has had productive discussions with the Nova Scotia authorities, speaking about choices for provincial involvement within the constructing of a stadium, however SSE has but to current a proper proposal to the province.

SSE has secured a pledge of $20 million from Halifax Regional Municipality, payable on substantial completion of stadium development. It was a vital piece of economic backing and can be leveraged as SSE must faucet the province, maybe the federal authorities, and a lending establishment to flesh out the remaining $80 million required to construct their imaginative and prescient.

The stadium and the franchise is clearly years from coming to fruition, and within the meantime, the CFL is smart to proceed leaving a footprint within the Maritimes every season. It was additionally needed to maneuver this sport away from Moncton, the place a Landing Atlantic sport has been performed 5 occasions.

Although they are going to be Atlantic Canada’s workforce, their house can be in Halifax and they should develop their native presence.

