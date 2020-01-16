Barnsley great grandma fights off 6ft man who stole boys £1,200 bike video caught on CCTV

That is the heroic second a great-grandmother wrestled a £1,200 stolen bike from a 6ft man who got here into her store attempting to promote it.

Mari Parker, 72, is simply 4ft 3in, however managed to beat the 6ft thug after he tried to promote her a motorbike she had seen reported as stolen on Fb for £150.

The astounding altercation was captured on CCTV outdoors her son’s vintage store the place she was working as a gross sales assistant in Barnsley, South Yorkshire.

The 23-year-old man fought the pensioner for 60 seconds, however was pressured to flee empty handed and was finally arrested earlier than the mountain bike was returned to its rightful proprietor.

Mrs Parker, who has seven great-grandchildren and eight grandchildren, stated: ‘I am certain he should be a bit embarrassed now that he was overwhelmed by a 72-year-old lady.’

The incident unfolded on a Sunday morning in October final yr when Mrs Parker was serving to out part-time at her son Daniel’s store, Barnsley Antiques Centre.

The person had come into the store asking in the event that they needed to purchase the bike for £150.

However sadly the mom and son had already seen a publish about the identical bike being stolen on social media in order that they confronted him about it and demanded he depart it behind.

The person then left the shop and, after calling the rightful proprietor of the bike asking him to come back and accumulate it, Mr Parker, 44, popped out to run and errand.

However when his mom was on her personal, the person returned and advised her he was going to take the bike anyway.

The pensioner stated: ‘I believe he should have watched my son depart and recognized I used to be within the store alone so he got here again. He stated ‘Will there be a reward then?’ and I advised him no.

‘He stated ‘I will ‘bleep bleep’ take it again then’ and I got here out from behind the counter and advised him he wasn’t.

‘He had maintain of 1 facet of the bike and I had maintain of the opposite and we had been then on this tug-of-war. He pulled me outdoors and we had been preventing on the street.

‘A few prospects got here out to assist however I used to be nervous about what would occur with them so I advised them to go away it to me and that they need to name the police.

‘However I refused to let go. I knew a younger boy was coming again for his bike and I could not inform them we did not have it.

‘Considering again now I am undecided I would have achieved that if I would have actually considered it, however it was all a spur-of-the second factor and it occurred so shortly.’

The mother-of-three maintains her energy comes from days of play boxing with two of her grandsons.

She stated: ‘Should you’re not quick sufficient for them you get a black eye.’

The bike was finally returned to its proprietor, Luke Hodson, 13.

Mrs Parker added: ‘My son rang the household to say he had their bike they usually had been as a consequence of come and get it. In that point my son went out and the person got here again.

She stated the altercation left her fingers coated in blood and her muscle tissue aching for days afterwards.

And though she claims she is not notably match, she added: ‘Put it this fashion,’ she stated, ‘I do not sit down.’

She stated: ‘We do get quite a lot of undesirables coming in right here and now we have achieved this earlier than. We’ll at all times attempt to name the criminals out if we are able to.’

Passers-by are pictured swarming across the 72-year-old and the 23-year-old as they interact in a minute-long tug of struggle in Barnsley, South Yorkshire

Younger Luke Hodson had his bike stolen simply the week earlier than by a unique man to the one Mrs Parker grappled with, who shoved him off his bike on the street in Barnsley in the midst of the day.

The Lapierre X Management 310 full suspension mountain bike was a gift from his uncle, who gave it ho him simply two months earlier with cash inherited by the lack of Luke’s grandfather.

His different grandfather, Brent Stables, 60, stated: ‘Luke did not suppose he was going to see the bike once more.

‘He’s over-the moon to get his bike again. It’s his pleasure and pleasure. He rides it in every single place. I believe Mari was great, for a 72-year-old to try this is so heroic.

‘They might have had a knife and even pushed her over. she is so courageous. My admiration is aware of no bounds.’

Pictured: Mrs Parker fights the 23-year-old man whereas passers-by assist

South Yorkshire Police stated in a press release: ‘Police acquired a report a couple of suspected stolen bike being introduced into the Barnsley Antiques Centre, Doncaster Highway,’

‘The enterprise homeowners, suspecting the bike was stolen property, stored the bike on the premises to return it to its rightful proprietor.

‘It’s reported man entered the store to try to take the bike again, however was prevented from doing so.

‘A 23-year-old Doncaster man was arrested in connection to this matter and interviewed by officers.

‘The bike was returned to its rightful proprietor, who didn’t want to pursue a prosecution.’