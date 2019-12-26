Barnsley v West Brom: How to watch the Championship on Boxing Day

Barnsley host West Brom in a televised Championship conflict on Boxing Day.

Barnsley v West Brom

What time is Barnsley v West Brom?

Barnsley v West Brom will kick off at three:00pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

How one can watch Barnsley v West Brom on TV and stay stream

You’ll be able to watch the sport stay on Sky Sports activities Soccer Purple Button from kick-off time.

Sky Sports activities subscribers may stream the match by way of the Sky Sports activities app.

Sadly, occasions on the Sky Sports activities Purple Button usually are not out there on NOW TV.

Who will win?

Barnsley are piecing collectively a shocking unbeaten streak going into this one towards league-leaders West Brom however the Baggies’ class ought to outweigh the Tykes’ kind.

Prediction: Barnsley 1-2 West Brom