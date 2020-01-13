January 13, 2020 | three:51pm

Legal professional Basic William Barr mentioned Monday lethal taking pictures final month on the naval air station in Pensacola, Fla., was an act of terrorism, and he needs Apple to unlock two iPhones utilized by the gunman.

Barr’s enchantment was an escalation of an ongoing struggle between the Justice Division and Apple pitting private privateness in opposition to public security, The New York Instances reported.

“This situation perfectly illustrates why it is critical that the public be able to get access to digital evidence,” Barr mentioned, calling on the tech big and different tech corporations to cooperate extra and complaining that Apple had offered no “substantive assistance.”

Apple gave investigators supplies from the iCloud account of the gunman, Second Lt. Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, a member of the Saudi air power coaching with the American navy, who shot lifeless three sailors and wounded eight others early final month.

However the firm refused to assist the FBI open the telephones themselves, which might undermine its claims that its telephones had been safe, the paper reported.

Justice Division officers mentioned that they want entry to Alshamrani’s telephones to see messages from encrypted apps like Sign or WhatsApp to find out whether or not he had acted alone or had accomplices on the Florida base.

“The evidence shows that the shooter was motivated by jihadist ideology,” Barr mentioned, citing a message that Mr. Alshamrani posted on 2019’s anniversary of Sept. 11, warning that “the countdown has begun.”

He additionally visited the 9/11 memorial in New York over the Thanksgiving vacation.

Alshamrani posted anti-American, anti-Israeli and jihadist messages on social media, together with simply two hours earlier than he attacked the sprawling base, Barr mentioned.