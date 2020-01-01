GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.
West Bowles Avenue is closed between Pierce Road and Grant Ranch Boulevard whereas the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Workplace makes an attempt to succeed in an individual barricaded in a home.
A spokesman for the sheriff’s workplace stated individuals who aren’t within the space ought to keep away from it, however those that are close by can shelter the place they’re. A SWAT group is touring to the scene, he stated.
This story shall be up to date as extra data turns into accessible.
