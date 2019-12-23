Barry homeowner reveals how she beat depression when her house became star of Gavin and Stacey

By Joe Middleton For Mailonline

The girl who lives in the actual Gavin and Stacey home in Barry has thanked the TV present for saving her life – and serving to her beat loneliness and melancholy.

Glenda Kenyon owns the small terraced home used within the filming of the TV favorite due again on Christmas Day.

And she or he has had greater than 30,000 guests travelling to Barry, South Wales, to see the home the place Stacey grew up along with her mom, Pam.

The 66-year-old believes the present remodeled her life after years off work with continual and extreme melancholy – and put her smile again on her face.

She mentioned: ‘It was a lonely life – I used to be going by means of hell with the melancholy. I by no means had many individuals to speak to.

‘However now I’ve individuals coming from everywhere in the world to see the Gavin and Stacey home. The guests are incredible.

‘I find it irresistible – it has modified my life for the higher.’

Glenda – who has suffered from arthritis – has had her house utilized in nearly each episode since 2006.

TV bosses despatched her and neighbours mentioned they had been in search of potential places to shoot a brand new comedy.

Producers chosen her home in Barry, South Wales, as Stacey’s household house within the present.

She is put up in resorts throughout filming – and has cherished watching it.

Glenda mentioned: ‘I stored saying, ‘That is my home, that is my decoration’. I actually acquired into it and completely cherished it.’

‘I began to speak to individuals, one thing I would not accomplished in a very long time,’ she mentioned.

‘I nonetheless have ups and downs – but it surely introduced me out of this silence I used to be in.’

The home is a part of an official Gavin and Stacey tour together with being a favorite for hen events.

She now not has ‘Gwen’s’ cream couch as a result of the seats started to break down – she thinks as a result of so many individuals sat on it.

A stack of customer books have been signed by individuals from as far afield as Australia and Hawaii.

Glenda now has an indication within the window inviting followers to quietly take pictures. However between midday and 7pm she asks guests to knock so she will meet them.

She was delighted when the brand new particular was filmed in the summertime – however shocked on the crowds.

‘I do not assume they had been anticipating these crowds,’ mentioned Glenda,.

However like everybody else she’s going to discover out on Christmas Day what has occurred within the final ten years.

‘I am unable to wait. I’ll be glued to it from eight.30pm.’