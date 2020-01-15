BASE Jumper Left Hanging After Parachute Gets Caught In Thailand Cliff

Khao Okay Thalu mountain has change into a BASE leaping attraction over the previous 12 months (Reuters)

Bangkok, Thailand:

A BASE jumper was left hanging half method up a Thai cliff for a number of hours after his parachute obtained caught on jagged rocks a whole lot of ft above the bottom.

Locals raised the alarm on Monday after recognizing Austrian Johannes Klauser suspended from his chute on Khao Okay Thalu mountain.

“He was hanging about 175 meters (575 feet) above the ground … and must been dangling for five to six hours before being rescued,” mentioned Apisak Ratchakwan, who operated a digital camera drone used to assist pinpoint his location.

A Thai climber managed to abseil down some 200 metres to the place Klauser was trapped, liberating him to finish his journey down the cliff extra sedately by rope.

Located within the southern province of Phatthalung, Khao Okay Thalu mountain has change into a BASE leaping attraction over the previous 12 months, Apisak mentioned.

BASE jumpers use parachutes to leap off tall, static objects, and the time period is an acronym for ‘buildings, antennas, spans and earth’.

