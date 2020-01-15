January 15, 2020 | three:08pm

BANGKOK — A BASE jumper was left hanging midway up a Thai cliff for a number of hours after his parachute obtained caught on jagged rocks a whole bunch of toes above the bottom.

Locals raised the alarm on Monday after recognizing Austrian Johannes Klauser suspended from his chute on Khao Okay Thalu mountain.

“He was hanging about 575 feet above the ground … and must have been dangling for five to six hours before being rescued,” stated Apisak Ratchakwan, who operated a digicam drone used to assist pinpoint his location.

A Thai climber managed to abseil down some 656 toes to the place Klauser was trapped, liberating him to finish his journey down the cliff extra sedately by rope.

Located within the southern province of Phatthalung, Khao Okay Thalu mountain has change into a BASE leaping attraction over the previous yr, Apisak stated.

BASE jumpers use parachutes to leap off tall, static objects and the time period is an acronym for “buildings, antennas, spans and earth.”