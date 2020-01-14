Basking in the French Riviera’s luminous art

With its romantic shoreline, inviting seashores and dependable sunshine, southern France’s Riviera area has been a vacationer vacation spot for the reason that 1860s. Within the 1920s, aristocrats from London to Moscow flocked right here to socialize, gamble and escape the dreary climate at dwelling. However the space additionally attracted a Who’s Who of 20th-century artists, who have been drawn by the Mediterranean’s bohemian environment, luminous gentle and contrasting colors of sea, sand and sky.

The legacies of the numerous artists who labored within the south — together with Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Henri Matisse, Marc Chagall, Georges Braque, Raoul Dufy, Fernand Leger, and Pablo Picasso — are memorialized at present in an intriguing assortment of museums. And visiting them is simple, as none of them are usually tormented by the lengthy traces and crowds of main museums in Europe’s massive cities (leaving you loads of time for the seaside). Listed below are a few of my favourites:

Renoir Museum, Cagnes-sur-Mer

In 1907, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, whose Impressionist work straddled the final flip of the century, constructed a home and workshop for himself in Cagnes-sur-Mer (midway between Good and Antibes). By then an outdated man, Renoir would spend his final 12 years on this little village fortunately tending his fruit bushes, portray in his studio, and dabbling in sculpture. You’ll be able to see his atelier, along with his easel and palette nonetheless in place (in addition to his wheelchair and canes), and a few unique work.

Matisse Museum, Good

Henri Matisse, the grasp colorist, first got here to Good in 1917, forsaking monetary struggles and a tough marriage in Paris. He would stay within the Riviera, on and off, till his dying in 1954. Although this museum’s assortment is slender, you may see typical examples of a variety of his favorite motifs (flowers, fruit, feminine nudes) in addition to his love of ornamental patterns and joyful color.



The important components of the French Riviera — azure water, blue sky and infinite sunshine — attraction to vacationers and artists alike in locations like Good. (Dominic Arizona Bonuccelli)

Chagall Museum, Good

Marc Chagall settled within the Riviera after the Second World Battle. His best-known work characteristic a magical-realist type that conjures up his native Russia, with fiddlers on roofs and horses in flight. Chagall had a hand in designing this pleasant museum, which incorporates his Biblical Message cycle: 17 giant luminous canvases on biblical themes, painted in brilliant reds, blues and greens that handle to mix features of his Russian-Jewish heritage with the Christian story.

Picasso Museum, Antibes

Pablo Picasso, the pioneer of Cubism, summered on the Riviera practically yearly from 1919 till he died in 1973. He had hunkered down in Paris for a lot of the Second World Battle, however in 1946 he returned to Antibes, on the coast, the place he spent a productive a part of a yr working within the city’s landmark Chateau Grimaldi. Pressured to improvise his supplies after the shortages of the warfare years, however elated by the newfound peace (and a brand new girlfriend), Picasso produced an incredible quantity of celebratory, vibrant artworks. The compact museum now housed within the Grimaldi presents a manageable have a look at the work and sketches Picasso made there.

Picasso Museum, Vallauris

After his sabbatical in Antibes, Picasso moved on to Vallauris, a typical Riviera village halfway between Antibes and Cannes. The little city was dwelling to a number of lively artwork potteries, and Picasso turned so enamored by the ceramics he noticed that he resolved to take up clay as a medium. He ended up staying in Vallauris till 1955, and the museum there’s a good place to turn into acquainted along with his playful method to ceramic artwork.

Maeght Basis, St-Paul-de-Vence

This inviting, personal museum, located simply above the inland city of St-Paul-de-Vence, presents a wonderful introduction to trendy Mediterranean artwork. Its founder, the Parisian artwork seller Aime Maeght, bought an arid hilltop within the 1960s, planted it with 35,000 bushes and shrubs, and employed the Catalan architect Jose Luis Sert to design a museum for his assortment. At this time it gathers beneath one roof the work of many well-known trendy artists (Fernand Leger, Joan Miro, Alexander Calder, Georges Braque, Marc Chagall). The beautiful setting, with a verdant sculpture backyard, is a bonus.

Chapel of the Rosary, Vence

Matisse convalesced from most cancers surgical procedure in 1941 with the assistance of a Dominican nun, and years later, in 1949, he repaid the favour by designing this tiny chapel within the hills above Good. Deceptively easy, the chapel is tiled in plain white, with a couple of black-on-white line drawings (one depicts St. Dominic). However yellow, inexperienced and blue stained-glass home windows filter the daylight, making a cheery dance throughout the partitions — expressing Matisse’s irrepressible love of life. It’s an area of sunshine and calm that solely a grasp may have created.

Thanks to those various museums, the Riviera has a cultural richness that’s not typical of resort areas. The collections mirror the congenial joie de vivre of southern France: The playfulness, freedom, color and wonder that conjures up artists to this present day.

